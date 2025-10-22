Government shutdown knowledge: gaming out its potential end

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"I know that I know nothing" – Socrates

"You don’t know nothing" – Baseball Legend Yogi Berra

Socrates may have been claiming ignorance, Berra was talking about baseball, but both may as well have been talking about the government shutdown.

So when will it end?

"You shouldn't ask me because I'm the guy who said it'll only last five days," Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said on Fox. "But I will tell you, a couple of Democrat senators recently indicated that they think this is going to go ‘til at least the first of November."

However, Biggs added that he doesn’t "see an end in sight."

Whether you are Socrates or Yogi Berra, we don’t know "nothing." Which technically means that we do know something.

However, I do know proper grammar.

The one thing that I do know in this case is that I don’t know anything about ending the government shutdown.

Regardless… Is it even possible to game out when the government shutdown may end?

Congressional Republicans believed that Democrats would fold after a matter of days once funding lapsed in the wee hours of Oct. 1. Then Republicans argued that Democrats would cry "uncle" once federal workers missed their first paycheck last week. Later, the GOP suggested Democrats would keep the government shuttered through the "No Kings" rallies around the country last weekend.

The GOP argued that Democrats needed to show their base that they were "fighting" against President Donald Trump.

"Now that they had their protests, I just pray that they come to their senses and re-open the government this week," said House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., accused Republicans of continually changing their reasons for why Democrats are blocking the GOP bill to fund the government.

"In a few days, it will be about something else," Jeffries said.

So, we enter the ice age of Congressional inactivity as the government shutdown enters its fourth week.

Who could have predicted it?

Then again, who could have predicted thieves could make off with millions of dollars of jewelry inside the Louvre in an historic heist? At least the bandits stole our attention away from the government shutdown for a bit.

That said, everyone knows (even if they won’t say it publicly) who will likely end the government shutdown: Trump.

He’s not just the president. Trump has a sway over Republicans in Congress that Ronald Reagan could only envy. So until he joins the fray, the government will remain closed.

"Donald Trump definitively needs to get involved. He needs to get off the sidelines. Get off the golf course and actually decide to end the shutdown that he's created and that he has allowed to happen," Jeffries said.

"Donald Trump, instead of leaving the country before he leaves the country, should sit down and negotiate with us so we can address this horrible crisis," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. "The president should meet with us. It's not me, him or anything political. It's that the people are in crisis every day."

The president did meet with lawmakers this week, holding court with Senate Republicans for lunch in the renovated Rose Garden.

"Did you notice the white marble floor?" quipped the president.

But Democrats contend that Trump huddled with the wrong party. Schumer characterized it as "a Rose Garden pep rally."

Trump implored Democrats to bend – and vote for the GOP spending bill.

"They're getting killed in the polls," he said.

"Shouldn’t the president get involved in negotiations at this stage to end this?" yours truly asked Johnson.

"We're not going [to] pay a ransom to reopen the federal government," replied the speaker.

"Isn’t the only key to end this shutdown to just have a sit-down negotiation with both sides?" I countered.

"Republicans have nothing to offer to Democrats," replied Johnson.

In fact, some Republicans argued that Trump shouldn’t even negotiate.

"If I've learned anything about President Trump, it's his timing. I think that he feels like the timing is not right now. We're winning the messaging war," said Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan. "So there'll be a time. But the time is not ripe yet."

It’s unclear when that time may come, considering that the government has remained shuttered for more than three weeks.

And two weeks ago, Republicans torched Schumer for declaring things got "better" for Democrats the longer the shutdown dragged on, but shutdown fatigue is now setting in on Capitol Hill.

"Welcome to day 22 of the Democrats’ shutdown," Johnson declared at the now sonorous daily press briefings delivered by both sides.

"This does suck," said Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., on Fox Business about the shutdown.

Lawmakers are now seeking shutdown daylight.

"The hope is that we get this shutdown resolved before the end of the month," Jeffries said.

There’s worry about how the shutdown might impact national parks.

"(Here are) the more negative consequences that we'll start to see without regular staffing. Litter will pile up and park ecosystems will be affected," said House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Bruce Westerman, R-Ark.

Both parties are convinced they’re prevailing in the shutdown.

"What I did hear on our telephone town hall repeatedly (is) ‘Don't you guys give into these hostage takers,’" said Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho. "I heard that repeatedly."

"It’s resonating with Americans. What I'm hearing from people in Connecticut is ‘hang tough,’" said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.

The Senate holds a test vote Thursday on a bill to pay essential workers who are on the job without a paycheck, but Democrats are skeptical.

"I'd be in favor of paying the federal workers," said Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt. "That bill, unfortunately, gives a lot of latitude to the president to pick and choose, or, I should say, (White House Budget Director) Russell Vought to pick and choose (who gets paid)."

So while shutdown weariness sets in, no one knows when it might end.

It is said that knowing what you don’t know actually constitutes true knowledge.

And if no one knows the end of the shutdown, that must mean that everyone is pretty smart.