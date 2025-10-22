Illinois State teaching assistant fired after trying to flip TPUSA table twice in viral clash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Turning Point USA (TPUSA) chapter at Illinois State University had its table flipped twice by a teaching assistant, who has now been fired from the school as a result.

"No one has ever gone out of their way and … flipped our table, not only once but twice, and then gotten so bad where we had to go, you know, talk to the university about it," said TPUSA Illinois State University vice president Matt Saner.

Saner and chapter president Ben Umbdenstock spoke with Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview about the incident.

Ben described the first table flipping on October 13 as a "cinematic movie."

After some back and forth discussion, the teaching assistant, Derek Lopez, escalated the situation.

"He pulls up the constitution here, he's like, This, this is fascism right here. Takes one hand, flips the table, and I'm like, whoa," Ben said. "I mean, it was crazy. And he just flips it, and I'm like, Whoa. And he's like, have a great day. I'm like, you know, love you too, man."

Ben shared that he was asked by some following the incident, why he wouldn't fight back and said, "I'm not going down to that level."

The following Wednesday, Matt shared that the incident was reported to the university. And then on Friday, October 17, the TPUSA club was back out with a table set up.

After another exchange between members of the TPUSA student chapter and teaching assistant Lopez—who had criticized the group for inviting conservative comedian Alex Stein to campus—the situation escalated once again.

"Then I had a feeling that he would try and flip the table again … and that's why I was kind of standing in between him and the table," said Matt.

Lopez, a 27-year-old graduate student, can be seen in the video speaking to a man next to where the conservative group was promoting an upcoming appearance by Stein.

"And then … he goes, Well, Jesus did it, so I have to. And as a religious guy myself, that sent me the completely wrong way. And so I immediately knew what he was going to try to do. So then that's why I kind of move over to the table as he tries to flip it. I do in fact, sit on the table because I don't want to flip it. And he tried to flip the table, he couldn't do it once, and then he kind of stumbled back, and then I got up and then grabbed the table with my right hand," Matt said. "He tried to flip it again, but I used every bone in my body, grabbed the table, rotated it back up and just yanked it away from him, and then he walked away. And then seven minutes after he did that, he walked past us again and tore down our flyers that are promoting the event."

Ben shared that the reason the Friday incident was recorded was because they anticipated another incident following the first table flipping.

"Once we saw him… then I told our rep to record 'cause we knew something was gonna go down maybe," said Ben.

Matt shared what he learned about experiences from this TA prior to these incidents.

"Whenever they wore a conservative, you know, sweatshirt or maybe a Trump hat into lecture that the TA had kind of grimaced at them and been, you know, maybe a little rude to them. But that was the only experience that we had of this TA before this incident."

Matt shared gratitude for the university and that he felt like the administration had their back.

"The administration and the authorities here on the university have been nothing but amazing and nothing but very helpful. And they have made me feel better on campus, you know, being a conservative. And I know that my university has my back. And that's something that a lot of people across the country cannot say that they have," he said.

Matt told TPUSA members that the confrontations weren't going to intimidate the group.

"While Illinois State University does not comment specifically on personnel matters, we can confirm Derek Lopez has been relieved of his duties as a graduate teaching assistant pending further investigation," the school confirmed in a Monday afternoon release.

He was also accused of disrupting a second informational table hosted by a student group, according to Illinois State University Police .

Lopez was arrested on Friday and faces charges for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. Police said the case is pending and may be grounds for additional charges and university disciplinary action.

"The University recognizes the diverse perspectives represented on our campus. We expect everyone to listen and respond to opposing views with civility," a statement said.

So, too, did the campus police force.

"We are committed to protecting the First Amendment rights as well as safety of everyone in our campus community," Police Chief Aaron Woodruff said.

"We encourage all members of our community to learn more about free speech rights and responsibilities at Illinois State University, including constructive ways to respond when encountering speech they may disagree with," the statement continued.

Derek Lopez did not respond to requests for comment.

Fox News' Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi and Peter D'Abrosca contributed to this report.