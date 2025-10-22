Trading barbs from light-hearted to vicious, mayoral candidates make final appeal to New Yorkers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City mayoral contenders relentlessly criticized their opponents as they made their final pitch to voters Wednesday night in the last debate before early voting starts Saturday.

Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, Independent candidate and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa once again traded barbs on the debate stage, meeting for the second time in less than a week.

Wednesday's debate at LaGuardia Community College in Long Island City came as billionaires called for Sliwa to drop out of the mayoral race this week to consolidate support for Cuomo against Mamdani and as more than 650 rabbis nationwide, including those from the largest New York City synagogues, signed an open letter condemning Mamdani for what they said was anti-Israel rhetoric.

Both issues were on full display Wednesday night as Mamdani fielded questions about his support for Israel. When asked if Mamdani has any regrets about his "longstanding" anti-Israel views, the democratic socialist affirmed his commitment to protecting Jewish New Yorkers.

"You won't denounce ‘globalize the intifada,’ which means, ‘Kill Jews.’ There's unprecedented fear in New York. It was not several rabbis. It was 650 rabbis who signed the letter, not several," Cuomo said. While Mamdani refused to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada" during the primary, he has since said he would "discourage" others from using the slogan.

"I've heard from Jewish New Yorkers about their fears about antisemitism in this city, and what they deserve is a leader who takes it seriously, who roots it out of these five boroughs, not one who weaponizes it as a means by which to score political points on a debate stage," Mamdani fired back in a fiery moment.

Sliwa also chimed in, telling Mamdani that Jewish New Yorkers are "frightened" and "scared."

"They view you as the arsonist who fanned the flames of antisemitism," Sliwa charged, accusing him of being in support of a "global jihad." New York Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand issued an apology earlier this year for "mischaracterizing Mamdani’s record" when she made the same suggestion.

"I have never, not once, spoken in support of global jihad," Mamdani said. "That is not something that I have said and that continues to be ascribed to me. And, frankly, I think much of it has to do with the fact that I am the first Muslim candidate to be on the precipice of winning this election."

Moderators for the final New York City mayoral debate were Spectrum News NY1 Political Anchor Errol Louis, WNYC’s Brian Lehrer and The City's Katie Honan.

The first question posed to candidates during Wednesday's debate focused on the federal raid in New York City's Chinatown neighborhood on Tuesday that led to the arrest of nine migrants from West Africa who were in the United States illegally, according to the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

All three candidates agreed that the Trump administration was beyond its jurisdiction on Tuesday. Cuomo called the raid "dangerous."

"You don't send ICE in without coordinating with our police," Cuomo said, arguing he would have personally called President Donald Trump if he was mayor to tell him the administration was "way out of bounds." Sliwa agreed that the matter should have been left up to the NYPD.

Mamdani took the criticism a step further, calling ICE a "reckless entity that cares little for the law and even less for the people that they're supposed to serve," urging an "end to the chapter of collaboration between City Hall and the federal government, which we've seen under" Mayor Eric Adams. Adams is no longer seeking re-election after he built a reputation for his willingness to collaborate with the Trump administration on immigration reform.

At one point, candidates were allowed to ask their opponents a question, sparking a tense moment between Cuomo and Mamdani. Cuomo asked how Mamdani could pose for a photo with an anti-LGBTQ advocate. Mamdani said had he known, he wouldn't have agreed to take the picture.

Mamdani clapped back, asking Cuomo, "What do you say to the 13 women that you sexually harassed?" Cuomo has continued to deny the allegations and said the cases were dropped.

The latest Fox News survey, conducted Oct. 10-14, ahead of the first general election debate last week, revealed that Mamdani has gained a substantial lead in the race because voters see him as the best candidate to tackle the city’s top problems.

According to the poll, Mamdani has a 21-point lead among New York City registered voters with 49% of voters backing Mamdani, while 28% go for Cuomo and 13% favor Sliwa. Mamdani also rose above the 50% threshold among likely voters, garnering 52% support, while Cuomo picked up 28%, and Sliwa received just 14%.

But as Mamdani, ever the social media-savvy candidate, warned his followers on Wednesday, it was Cuomo who was the favorite to win the nomination just weeks before the Democratic primary. By consolidating support with New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, cross-endorsing each other to topple Cuomo through ranked-choice voting, Mamdani pulled the political upset that has since landed him on the national stage.

Since winning the primary, Trump has labeled Mamdani a "100% Communist Lunatic" and "my little Communist." Mamdani has rejected that moniker, affirming he is a democratic socialist.

Nevertheless, the odd-year election has captivated a national audience at a time when Democrats are still grappling with devastating losses last year. And with Trump back in the White House, Democrats nationwide are seeking to capitalize on growing discontent over his sweeping, second-term agenda.

Less than two hours before candidates took the stage Wednesday, The New York Times reported that Mamdani intends to keep New York City Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Jessica Tisch on as his police commissioner if elected in November, citing two senior campaign aides and two more sources who were briefed on the plans.

"I can confirm that reporting," Mamdani said on the debate stage. "My administration will be relentless in its pursuit of safety and affordability for every New Yorker, and the delivery of that will require us to put together a team of the best and the brightest."

Mamdani applauded Tisch for taking on a "broken status quo charter to deliver accountability, rooting out corruption and reducing crime across the five boroughs." Cuomo and Sliwa also confirmed they would keep her on as commissioner if elected.

The Democratic nominee has faced a slew of criticism on the campaign trial for his past comments, including calling the NYPD "racist, anti‑queer & a major threat to public safety" in 2020, among other insults . Mamdani made a public apology to the NYPD during a Fox News interview last week.

Ahead of those competitive midterm elections expected next year, Republicans have already seized on Mamdani's progressive politics, including Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who is considering a run for governor. Her campaign said in a recent statement, "Kathy Hochul literally has endorsed a full blown jihadist pro-terrorism Mayor of New York City."

Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., endorsed Mamdani last month after previously withholding her support. Fellow New York Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have still yet to coalesce behind the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, although Jeffries indicated this week that a decision is imminent.

This week, Red Apple Media CEO John Catsimatidis and hedge fund CEO Bill Ackman urged Sliwa to drop out of the race, arguing that a vote for Sliwa is a vote for Mamdani. The New York Post editorial board even joined the calls for Sliwa to drop out, but the Republican nominee has maintained he is staying in the race.

Fox News' Kirill Clark contributed to this report.