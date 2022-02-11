Hillary's comeback bid?

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know to start your day ...

HILLARY’S RETURN?- Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is slated to speak at the New York State Democratic Convention next week, according to a report. Continue reading …

WHY CRIME IS UP - Massive social upheaval spurred by the coronavirus pandemic is in large part to blame for the national surge in violent crime — not guns, an expert told Fox News Digital. Continue reading …

TRUCKER FREEZE-OUT - A court in Ontario has frozen the Canadian truckers' "Freedom Convoy"'s access to millions of dollars in a GiveSendGo account. Continue reading …

AARON AGAIN - Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named the NFL's most valuable player on Thursday night, becoming the fifth player in league history to earn the award in back-to-back seasons. Continue reading …

USA WOMEN ADVANCE - Check hockey scores and other results from the Winter Games in Beijing. Continue reading …

MASKING THE FACTS? - Several Democrat-led states are finally scaling back on masking requirements, citing declining COVID-19 case numbers for the changes rather than scientific evidence that they are not needed. Continue reading …

DEMS FACE RECALL - San Francisco voters will head to the polls Tuesday to decide whether to recall three Democrats on the city’s school board who have been embroiled in controversy over student COVID return to classes last year. Continue reading …



OUT OF UKRAINE - President Biden warned Americans who remain in Ukraine that they should get out of the country amid growing tensions along the border there as Russian President Vladimir Putin weighs whether to invade. Continue reading …

BIDEN HECKLED - President Biden was greeted by dozens of Trump supporters waving signs and shouting the viral social media rallying cry "Let’s Go Brandon!" as he arrived in Virginia to deliver a speech on Thursday. Continue reading …

WHY KAMALA? - Fox News contributor Karl Rove expressed confusion over why the White House decided to send Vice President Kamala Harris to the Munich Security Conference on "Jesse Watters Primetime" Thursday. Continue reading …

SEN. MARCO RUBIO - At this point, the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) could just as easily be named the "National Beijing Corporation." The network, which rakes in exorbitant profits from its exclusive coverage of the Winter Olympics, has dutifully recited Chinese Communist Party talking points at every turn. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON - It would be pretty fascinating to see the Democratic Party's latest internal polling on COVID restrictions. We haven't seen it, but it must have been pretty awful, apocalyptic, because something spooked them bad. Continue reading …

ROBERT ALT- As U.S. Sen. Rob Portman enters his last year of public service, those keeping score would agree his tenure has been remarkably successful. Continue reading …

BUCK SEXTON - "Defund police" is arguably the most destructive, idiotic political slogan in living memory. No serious person – certainly no elected leader worthy of any respect – should have ever supported it. Continue reading …

MIKE CRAPO - The IRS raised serious red flags about the protection of confidential taxpayer information and fundamental civil liberties when it announced a major expansion of its collaboration with ID.me. Continue reading …



ROOFTOP REVELATIONS, DAY 82: - One question facing nonprofit organizations like Project HOOD is whether to accept government funding or raise funds through private donors. The danger of relying on government funding is that it puts nonprofits at the mercy of fickle politicians with the power to ax funding as well as the mercy of unforeseeable crises like the 2007-9 financial collapse. Continue reading …

Follow along as Fox News checks in with Pastor Corey Brooks each day with a new Rooftop Revelation

SURGING INFLATION - The tightest labor market in years is fueling rapid wage gains for most workers – the only problem is red-hot inflation is quickly eroding those increases. The Labor Department reported Friday average hourly earnings for all employees actually declined 1.7% in January from a year ago when factoring in the impact of rising consumer prices. Continue reading …



MUSK’S CHEAPER LAUNCHES – Elon Musk said his space company’s enormous rocket should soon be able to reach orbits at a fraction of traditional launch costs. Continue reading …



WING PRICES FLY – It’s no secret that inflation is hitting Americans in the wallet across the board, but the demand for chicken – and particularly wings – since the pandemic began has left Super Bowl fans wondering how much the popular menu item will cost them for Sunday. Continue reading …

‘THE VIEW’ ON COVID - ABC daytime gabfest "The View" has produced plenty of melodramatic commentary, viral moments and occasional outright misinformation on the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s 10 examples. Continue reading …



PHIL’S TAKE – "Duck Dynasty" patriarch Phil Robertson is speaking out about cancel culture after Joe Rogan and Whoopi Goldberg ruffled some feathers. Continue reading…



CONNECTICUT’S MASK FIASCO - One Connecticut high school student is channeling his frustration and upset over the continued school mask mandates in his state into awareness, outreach and activism. Continue reading …



DINNER GUEST - Caitlyn Jenner revealed Kim Kardashian has invited her to dinner with Pete Davidson. Jenner revealed Kardashian is "very happy" with her new beau, but remained somewhat tight-lipped about the relationship during an interview released Wednesday on the U.K. radio show "Capital Breakfast" with host Roman Kemp. Continue reading …

SOCIALLY CHASTISED - Adele was criticized for saying she "loves being a woman" while accepting the first gender-neutral artist of the year award at the 2022 Brits awards on Tuesday. Continue reading …



Jesse Watters accused the left of deflection and irresponsibility in Thursday's monologue on "Jesse Watters Primetime," with the host saying ""The party of blame has run out of patsies to pin their failures on. They went from, 'It was Trump's fault,' to ‘No, it was your fault,’ to ‘You can thank us later for saving your life.’" Watch now …

Using its Wide-Field Imager (WISPR) instrument, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe imaged the entire nightside in wavelengths of the visible spectrum of Venus and extending into the near-infrared in two recent flybys. The images show a faint glow, revealing distinctive features of the planet – as well as a halo of oxygen. Click here for the story behind the image…

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

"It's problems like emojis and all that other crap that make academics feel important and NPR look enlightened. But in the real world, they don't accomplish a damn thing."

