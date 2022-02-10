Biden showered with 'Let's Go Brandon' chants and 'Build Crack Better' signs on Virginia roadway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden was greeted by dozens of Trump supporters waving signs and shouting the viral social media rallying cry "Let’s Go Brandon!" as he arrived in Virginia to deliver a speech on Thursday.

Groups of protesters carrying signs that said "Joe Biden Sucks" and "FJB" could be seen as Biden’s motorcade passed through Culpepper, Virginia to lend support to Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger, according to Daily Mail .

MORGAN WALLEN'S CROWD CHANTS 'LET'S GO, BRANDON' AT PACKED MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SHOW

Another sign that greeted Biden on his way into Virginia said "Build Crack Better," a reference to the president’s stalled "Build Back Better" infrastructure bill and reports that his administration was planning on spending taxpayer money on providing kits complete with crack pipes to drug users.

Protesters also chanted the popular "Let’s Go Brandon!" chant which became a social media sensation after an NBC reporter falsely claimed last year that a NASCAR crowd was chanting "Let’s Go Brandon" when they were in fact yelling "F*** Joe Biden."

MSNBC BROADCAST INTERRUPTED BY 'LET'S GO BRANDON' FLAG

During his remarks in Virginia, Biden addressed the record inflation that has occurred under his watch and said he will "work like the devil" to bring down gas prices. He said "everyone has less money in their pockets today because of high drug costs" as he pledged that his policies would give family budgets some breathing room. He said pharmaceutical companies should be able to make a profit, though they cannot price drugs at levels that hurt people’s financial wellbeing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His pitch, which he delivered at a community college in Culpeper, Virginia, came on the heels of a dire inflation report released earlier in the day. Consumer prices jumped 7.5% over the year ending in January, as the sources of inflation have broadened on a monthly basis with increases in the costs of rent, electricity, clothes, and household furnishings. The pandemic disrupted supply chains and government aid boosted consumer demand, causing prices for gasoline, food and other goods such as autos to rise earlier this year.

Associated Press contributed to this report