Packers' Aaron Rodgers named 2021 NFL MVP

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named the NFL's most valuable player on Thursday night at the NFL Honors presentation in Los Angeles, becoming the fifth player in league history to earn the award in back-to-back seasons.

Rodgers, 38, edged out Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady with his stellar regular-season performance for his fourth MVP award, just one away from Peyton Manning's record five.

PACKERS REVAL STANCE ON AARON RODGERS AS OFFSEASON BEGINS

Rodgers led the Packers to their third straight NFC North title after going 13-4 in the regular season. He totaled 4,115 passing yards for 40 touchdowns, four interceptions and 69.2 quarterback rating.

The veteran signal-caller overcame struggles both on and off the field to get to this point. He hinted at retiring or joining another team after he openly criticized the Packers’ front office and voiced his disappointment in their draft selections. His personal health also became a point of controversy after it was revealed in November that he was not vaccinated following a bout of COVID-19.

In January, one of the MVP voters openly criticized Rodgers saying he would not be backing Rodgers over his behavior off the field.

"I think he’s a bad guy," Hub Arkush, editor and general manager of Chicago Football magazine, said. "I don’t think you can be the biggest jerk in the league and punish your team, and your organization and your fan base the way he did and be the most valuable player."

Rodgers fired back calling Arkush an "absolute bum," adding that his issue with him was his vaccination status.

After his season came to a surprising end with a divisional-round exit, Rodgers said he would take time before deciding what to do about his future. The Packers organization, however, has made it clear: they want him back.