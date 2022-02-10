Kim Kardashian has invited Caitlyn Jenner to dinner with the reality star and Pete Davidson

Caitlyn Jenner revealed Kim Kardashian has invited her to dinner with Pete Davidson.

Jenner revealed that Kardashian is "very happy" with her new beau, but remained somewhat tight-lipped about the relationship during an interview released Wednesday on the U.K. radio show "Capital Breakfast" with host Roman Kemp (via Page Six).

"[Kim] does seem very happy. I’ve talked a little bit about it, you know, with my family. I have to be very quiet," Jenner told Kemp.

"But yeah I was talking to her the other day and I said, ‘You know, I haven’t even met him yet. He hasn’t been at any function that I’ve been at.’ And she goes, ‘Oh my God! You’ll love him! We have to go to dinner!'"

"So anyway, that’s going to happen pretty soon. Honestly, I like to see Kim happy," Jenner added.

Jenner's dinner date with Kardashian and Davidson follows the comedian's reference to the "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star has his "girlfriend."

Davidson, 28, used the term to refer to Kardashian, 41, while talking about living his life in the spotlight during a recent interview with People .

"Well, I don't really have Instagram — I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set," Davidson told Kay Adams, host of People (The TV Show!).

"Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much," the comedian added.

Davidson was first spotted with Kardashian at Knott's Scary Farm on Halloween weekend. The two were photographed holding hands while riding a rollercoaster, but insiders at the time called the outing friendly.

"They hang in the same circles, so they will be together from time to time," an insider told People magazine . "It's just friends hanging out."

The couple's relationship escalated in the public eye with the two enjoying dinner dates together around New York City, and Davidson's hometown of Staten Island. Kardashian and Davidson have even vacationed together in the Bahamas.

Kardashian's romance with Davidson comes after she filed for divorce from estranged husband Kanye West.