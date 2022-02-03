Peng Shuai meeting on Winter Olympics 2022 schedule for IOC chief: LIVE UPDATES
The Winter Olympics will take place in Beijing, China, with competition starting Feb. 2 and the opening ceremonies starting Feb. 4. The Olympics run through Feb. 20.
U.S. women’s hockey star Brianna Decker was stretchered off the ice on Thursday after suffering an apparent severe leg injury in the team’s opening game at the Beijing Olympics.
Decker screamed in pain following a trip from Finland’s Ronja Savolainen in the first period. Savolainen hooked her leg around Decker’s leg and the two fell to the ice. The Finnish player landed on Decker.
Via AP
India will not attend Friday's opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, after one of the torchbearers reportedly chosen by Chinese authorities riled up New Delhi's anger.
India's foreign affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said it was "regrettable that the Chinese side has chosen to politicize an event like the Olympics."
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach announced plans Thursday to meet with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai amid heightened concern for her safety, adding that the IOC will "support" an inquiry to allegations of sexual assualt if she decides to pursue one.
Bach told reporters during a news conference ahead of the Beijing Olympics this week that he plans to meet with Peng in the "closed loop," the bubble that separates accredited personnel from the Chinese public, to confirm her safety.
Via AP
Michaela Pejzlova scored on a breakaway with 13:33 left in the third period, and the Czech Republic capped its women’s hockey Olympic debut with a 3-1 win over host China at the Beijing Games on Thursday.
Tereza Radova became her nation’s first female to score in the Olympics by redirecting defender Aneta Tejralova’s pass into the slot to open the scoring 10:38 into a game the Czech Republic never trailed. Denisa Krizova also scored and Klara Peslarova stopped 13 shots in a Group B preliminary round game to open the tournament a day before the opening ceremony.
China was out-shot 36-14 in its fourth Olympic appearance, and first since finishing seventh of eight teams at the 2010 Vancouver Games. Mi Le scored and Canadian-born goalie Tiya Chen stopped 33 shots for a Chinese national team made up of mostly members of the Russian-based Women’s Hockey League's Vanke Rays.
Adam Rippon delivered one of those quintessential Olympic moments four years ago in Pyeongchang, when his dazzling free skate helped to clinch the bronze medal for the U.S. in the team event to begin the figure skating program.
Not only did Rippon leave fans breathless, he became the first openly gay American to medal at the Winter Games.
Timothy LeDuc wants to do the same for U.S. athletes that identify as nonbinary. -AP
Olympic officials in Beijing on Thursday announced that 26 athletes have tested positive for COVID-19—including 13 who were found on arrival to the country, the Associated Press reported.
The report said 55 people in total tested positive out of 68,000 tests. A total of 287 COVID-19 cases have been recorded since Jan. 23.Those people were put into isolation.
The IOC said Wednesday at least 11 people have been treated at a hospital but none were serious cases. –The Associated Press contributed to this report
Team USA on Wednesday revealed who would be carrying the American flag during the opening ceremonies in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Olympic bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor and curler John Shuster were named the flag bearers for Team USA. However, Meyers Taylor will be unable to attend Friday's opening ceremonies because she tested positive for COVID-19. Speed skater Brittany Bowe will replace her.
Team USA Olympians and Paralympians will be sporting Nike apparel on the winner’s podium at the Beijing Winter Games this month, but the company is staying tight-lipped on where in the world the uniforms were manufactured.
Team USA and Nike last week unveiled the medal stand uniforms, which include light-blue hooded jackets and dark blue pants. The jackets have a Paralympic or Olympic patch on the left side, a Nike Swoosh on the right, and a vertical American flag and "USA" on the back.
Nike has promoted its use of recycled and sustainable materials to make the outfits, but won’t say where they were made. Multiple requests by Fox News Digital inquiring where the outfits are being manufactured went unreturned. When reached by phone, a Nike spokeswoman instructed Fox News Digital to inquire via email, which was not returned.
The U.S. Olympics and Paralympic Committee announced its 222-member team that will represent the Stars and Stripes at the Winter Games in China.
The Olympic competitions are set to begin on Feb. 3 with the opening ceremony on Feb. 4. The competition ends Feb. 20.
"The Olympic Games showcases the best of humanity and sport competition, and Beijing 2022 will be no different. The 222 incredible athletes who make up Team USA are not only ready to compete, but they are ready to make this country proud," USOPC CEO Sarah Hirschland said in a news release.
"The USOPC and the National Governing Bodies are committed to taking every step to keep our athletes safe, supported and championed as they live out their sporting dreams."
The Winter Games will be held in China for the first time. The previous Games were held in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in 2018 and Sochi, Russia, in 2014. Beijing is set to be the first city to host the Winter and Summer Olympics.
In 2018, Norway finished with the most medals (39). Norway also tied for the most goals with Germany at 14. The U.S. finished with nine gold, eight silver and six bronze medals for a grand total of 23. The U.S. finished fourth overall in gold medal and total medal tallies.
