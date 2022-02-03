Peng Shuai meeting on Winter Olympics 2022 schedule for IOC chief: LIVE UPDATES

US hockey star Brianna Decker out of Olympics after nasty leg injury

U.S. women’s hockey star Brianna Decker was stretchered off the ice on Thursday after suffering an apparent severe leg injury in the team’s opening game at the Beijing Olympics.

Decker screamed in pain following a trip from Finland’s Ronja Savolainen in the first period. Savolainen hooked her leg around Decker’s leg and the two fell to the ice. The Finnish player landed on Decker.

