POLITICS
Published

Hillary Clinton to speak at New York Democratic convention: report

Former Clinton allies recently speculated 'a perfect storm in the Democratic Party' could open the door for a comeback

By Jon Brown | Fox News
Tucker: Here comes Hillary Video

Tucker: Here comes Hillary

Tucker Carlson talks the possibility of a Hillary Clinton 2024 presidential run.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is slated to speak at the New York State Democratic Convention next week, according to sources who spoke to CNBC.

"She’s beloved by the mainstream members of the Democratic Party and her popularity is likely higher than that of President Biden," a person familiar with the arrangement told the outlet. "It’s good for her because it keeps her relevant, and her appearance is likely meant to galvanize the party and the audience."

Chris Melnyczuk, who is chief of staff to New York State Democratic Party chair Jay Jacobs, said the party "reached out to a number of people to speak and, you know, we’re waiting back on confirmation from a number of people. So there are a few things in the works."

"We’ve reached out to a number of folks, we’re not going to say who we’ve reached out to," he added regarding whether Clinton had been invited.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton delivers a speech during a campaign rally at Northern Community College in Annandale, Washington, on July 14, 2016. (Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton delivers a speech during a campaign rally at Northern Community College in Annandale, Washington, on July 14, 2016. (Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Clinton's rumored appearance comes amid speculation that the former New York senator could try for a political comeback amid plummeting poll numbers for President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. 

TUCKER CARLSON: HILLARY CLINTON ISN'T OLD NEWS, SHE MAY BE THE FUTURE FOR THE DEMOCRATS

Clinton has said she will not run for political office again, though two of her former allies recently published an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal describing "a perfect storm in the Democratic Party" that could prepare the way for Clinton to take another stab at the presidency.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives for the opening ceremony of the Generation Equality Forum at the Louvre Carrousel in Paris, France, June 30, 2021.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives for the opening ceremony of the Generation Equality Forum at the Louvre Carrousel in Paris, France, June 30, 2021. (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes)

FOX NEWS POLL: VOTERS RELUCTANT TO GIVE BIDEN A SECOND TERM

According to the results of a Fox News survey released in January, more voters say they would back someone else over Biden in 2024 than ever said the same about former Presidents Obama and Trump. 

While 36% would re-elect Biden, 60% would not. The highest "someone else" number for Obama was 54% (September 2010) and 56% for Trump (January 2018).

President Biden speaks after exiting a meeting with the Senate Democratic Caucus in Washington, on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

President Biden speaks after exiting a meeting with the Senate Democratic Caucus in Washington, on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

New York State Democratic Party chair Jay Jacobs did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.

