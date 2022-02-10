Rove asks why White House is sending Harris to Munich

Fox News contributor Karl Rove expressed confusion over why the White House decided to send Vice President Kamala Harris to the Munich Security Conference on "Jesse Watters Primetime" Thursday.

KARL ROVE: "The good news, though, is that the Munich Security Conference will be attended by a large number of U.S. government officials, including leading members of the Senate and House. And my sense is that both Republicans and Democrats alike are going to be going to our allies saying, 'We're all in this together, we need to stay strong, and we need to provide a united front against Putin and make certain that he understands there are huge consequences for him. He's got a fragile economy, a difficult political position back at home, and we in the United States and our European allies stand ready to sanction him and sanction him hard and to support the Ukrainians in their efforts to maintain their independence.' And if so, then it might be a successful conference and a successful message. But it's not going to be because of the presence of Kamala Harris. It's going to be because of the presence of a large number of U.S. government officials and particularly members of Congress showing a united front."

