Georgia Tech student dies after being shot in the head at luxury apartment complex

A Georgia college student is dead after being shot in the head inside an off-campus apartment complex in what police are calling a "targeted attack."

The Fulton County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as 23-year-old Georgia Institute of Technology student Akash Banarjee, FOX 5 reported.

The incident occurred over the weekend at The Connector Apartments, a luxury off-campus complex catering to college students.

The Connector did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

UC BERKELEY STABBING PUTS CAMPUS ON EDGE WITH MANHUNT FOR 3 SUSPECTS

In a news conference on Wednesday, Atlanta police released a video of the alleged person of interest while revealing the attacker likely knew the victim.

"We’re at a point where we believe this was a targeted act," Homicide Commander Andrew Smith said. "We also have information that he was there previously, looking for the victim in this case."

Authorities believe the suspect arrived at the apartment complex alone and waited for the victim. A verbal altercation ensued before the attacker pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the head.

UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA STUDENT 'CRITICALLY INJURED' IN NEW ORLEANS ATTACK AHEAD OF SUGAR BOWL GAME

SEE IT: Surveillance footage of ‘person of interest’

A resident in the building reported hearing a loud noise before calling 911 to report an individual lying on the floor in the apartment building’s hallway.

"There is someone in front of my door who is lying on the floor and we heard a loud noise," the caller can be heard telling the dispatcher. "I don’t know if he’s dead, but I don’t want to open the door. I don’t want to get in trouble. I don’t know what happened."

Surveillance footage shows the person of interest walking down a hallway before briefly pausing.

SUSPECT ARRESTED IN DEADLY TUSKEGEE UNIVERSITY HOMECOMING SHOOTING

"It’s not a hiccup in the video," Smith said. "It is him pausing. I don’t know if he heard something or what."

Immediately following the shooting, police say the person of interest ducked into a nearby stairwell before leaving the apartment complex.

Authorities are still combing through digital evidence to determine the relationship between the shooter and victim, with Smith telling reporters the deceased did have a criminal history.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and later died from his injuries on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our students," a spokesperson for Georgia Tech said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "This loss is felt across our community, and our hearts go out to the student’s family, friends, and loved ones."

The Fulton County Medical Examiner did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Authorities have not released a name of the person of interest and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual, who they say is "not a danger to the public."