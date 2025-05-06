UC Berkeley stabbing puts campus on edge with manhunt for 3 suspects

A manhunt is underway for three suspects involved in a stabbing late Saturday night at the University of California, Berkeley.

A University of California Police Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital that officers responded to the west parking lot of the Lawrence Hall of Science at around 11:50 p.m., where they found a young man with several stab wounds.

In a university-wide message, police said they were looking for three people in black clothing who were connected to the stabbing, according to SFGATE.

POLICE TAKE DOWN STABBING, ARSON SUSPECT AT MARYLAND'S NATIONAL HARBOR

"The suspects fled the scene, and their current location is unknown," the alert said. "UCPD is actively searching for them, and this case is under investigation."

The University of California Police Department didn't respond to questions from Fox News Digital about how it's keeping the campus safe with the three suspects on the loose.

MAN ASSAULTED BY AS MANY AS 30 TEENAGE BICYCLISTS IN LOS ANGELES, POLICE SAY

It's the second stabbing to take place in the University of California, Berkeley, area in two weeks.

On April 22, a 23-year-old man was stabbed several times near campus, according to the East Bay Times. The victim was taken to an area hospital and listed in critical condition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Timothy Lawrence, 19, was arrested at the scene and booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Another suspect was also arrested. Police didn't release his name but said he's a 24-year-old from Fremont, California, and was charged on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury and delaying or obstructing a police officer.