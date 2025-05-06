Expand / Collapse search
US

UC Berkeley stabbing puts campus on edge with manhunt for 3 suspects

Victim found with multiple wounds at UC Berkeley as police search for attackers dressed in black

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
A manhunt is underway for three suspects involved in a stabbing late Saturday night at the University of California, Berkeley.

A University of California Police Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital that officers responded to the west parking lot of the Lawrence Hall of Science at around 11:50 p.m., where they found a young man with several stab wounds

In a university-wide message, police said they were looking for three people in black clothing who were connected to the stabbing, according to SFGATE.

Lawrence Hall of Science at UC Berkeley

The stabbing happened at the University of California, Berkeley, Lawrence Hall of Science. (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

"The suspects fled the scene, and their current location is unknown," the alert said. "UCPD is actively searching for them, and this case is under investigation."

The University of California Police Department didn't respond to questions from Fox News Digital about how it's keeping the campus safe with the three suspects on the loose.

University of California

Students walk past Sather Gate at the University of California, Berkeley. (AP Photo/Ben Margot/File)

It's the second stabbing to take place in the University of California, Berkeley, area in two weeks. 

On April 22, a 23-year-old man was stabbed several times near campus, according to the East Bay Times. The victim was taken to an area hospital and listed in critical condition.

University of California, Berkeley campus

University of California, Berkeley, entrance sign (iStock)

Timothy Lawrence, 19, was arrested at the scene and booked into jail on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Another suspect was also arrested. Police didn't release his name but said he's a 24-year-old from Fremont, California, and was charged on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury and delaying or obstructing a police officer.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.