University of Georgia student 'critically injured' in New Orleans attack ahead of Sugar Bowl game

A University of Georgia student was critically injured in an apparent terrorist attack in New Orleans on Wednesday morning that killed at least 10 people and injured dozens more, the school confirmed in a statement on social media.

The student, who has not been identified, was "critically injured" when a driver plowed through a crowd on Bourbon Street in a pickup truck just after 3 a.m. local time on New Year’s Day.

The student was likely in the city ahead of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, which was scheduled to be played at the Superdome on Wednesday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I am deeply saddened by the devastating attack in New Orleans overnight, and I extend my sincere condolences to the victims, their families, and all those affected by this terrible tragedy," President Jere W. Morehead said in his statement.

"At this point, we have learned that a University of Georgia student was critically injured in the attack and is receiving medical treatment. I have spoken to the student’s family and shared my concern, support and well wishes on behalf of the entire UGA community. I would like to express my gratitude to all the first responders who moved so quickly to help those affected by this senseless act of violence, as well as to the medical personnel who are caring for the injured."

Morehead vowed his support for the community in New Orleans following what he called an "unspeakable event."

NFL ADDRESSES SUPER BOWL SAFETY CONCERNS IN THE WAKE OF DEADLY BOURBON STREET ATTACK

Allstate Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley announced Wednesday afternoon that the game between Georgia and Notre Dame would be postponed for 24 hours in a decision that was made with the "best interests of everybody in public safety" in mind.

"There'll be more details on that in the coming hours, but for now, that's the plan that we're going to move forward and play the game [tomorrow,]" he continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect has been identified by police as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, who was pronounced dead on the scene after exchanging gunfire with local law enforcement. The FBI is working to determine "the subject's potential associations and affiliations with terrorist organizations," after an ISIS flag was found in the truck. Weapons and a potential IED were located inside the suspect's vehicle, and other potential IEDs were also located in the French Quarter.

The FBI said Wednesday it does not believe Jabbar was "solely responsible" for the act of terrorism.