Fugitive knocks down officer during dramatic arrest after 2-year manhunt in Florida

A Florida convicted felon on the run for over two years on an attempted first-degree murder charge was arrested on Saturday after knocking down a police officer while trying to flee.

The Winter Haven Public Safety Department said 27-year-old D’Architray L. Sapp was arrested and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest, along with charges for three warrants, including attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officers responded to an apartment complex at about 8:20 p.m. on Saturday after receiving a report that someone was at the location with a warrant.

When the officers arrived, they located Sapp, who allegedly ran into an apartment after seeing the officers.

Once the officers confirmed Sapp was inside the apartment, they took steps to evacuate the innocent occupants from inside. Sapp also left the apartment, and officers attempted to place him in handcuffs.

Police said Sapp yanked his arms from behind his body to the front and took off. As he ran away, he allegedly ran into a female officer on purpose, shoving her with his shoulder and knocking her to the ground.

Sapp continued to flee from the police despite officers commanding him to stop. At one point, two officers deployed their agency-issued electronic stun guns.

Both officers successfully struck Sapp, police said, and he was taken into custody.

Police noted that the officer who was knocked to the ground was not injured. Sapp, on the other hand, was taken to an area hospital where he was medically cleared following the electric stun gun deployment.

He was then transported to the Polk County Jail where he was processed.

Sapp was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest without violence.

He was also charged with the three warrants, which were for attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing to elude, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, driving with a suspended license and criminal mischief.

"I am thankful that our officers were not injured during the encounter with this violent felon", Police Chief Vance Monroe said. "Our officers did an outstanding job ensuring Sapp was taken off the street and put behind bars where he belongs."