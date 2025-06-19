Cocky fugitive's social media challenge to sheriff backfires in spectacular fashion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A wanted Florida man has been arrested after a series of social media posts taunting the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Grady Judd for not being able to catch him.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Lakeland Police Department shared a series of Facebook posts by 29-year-old Aaron Donta Johnson, who was a wanted man for violating a pretrial release condition.

"Ya’ll too busy fishing dats why yall didn’t catch me when I left my grandmas house today," Johnson said in one post to Judd’s department. "Should’ve waited a bit longer. Yall accepted da challenge right. #GradyCan’t FindMe #ComeAgainGrady."

The posts, laden with poor grammar and bad spelling, appeared to be a dig towards Judd and his department for being too late to the scene. But that did not stop Judd and his team from responding to Johnson and taking on the challenge.

"Spoken like a true man. Way to take responsibility for your actions," the sheriff’s office wrote. "No worries – we will find you. Bet."

As the posts continued, Johnson told the sheriff’s office, "I done out ran yall several time. #ComeTryAgainGrady."

"Challenge accepted," the sheriff’s office wrote.

In the final post shared by the sheriff’s office, Johnson responded, "OK! I’ll give you and ya crew a head start. Ya’ll couldn’t catch me on foot or in da car last time. Maybe you gonna need that horse or ya helicopter! #level up #ImGoneGrady."

Also accepting the challenge, unbeknownst to Johnson, was the Lakeland Police Department, after he bragged about not being caught despite having multiple felony warrants issued against him.

Johnson was ultimately captured by the Lakeland Police Department, who transported him to the Polk County Jail.

"What Aaron didn’t know is – that we got their backs," Lakeland Police wrote on social media. "When Aaron Johnson jumped on Facebook and challenged the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, bragging he couldn’t be caught despite having multiple felony warrants, our LPD officers said, ‘Challenge accepted.

"Today, that little game ended," the police department continued. "Our officers and detectives tracked him down and personally delivered him to the Deputies at the Polk County Jail. Nice Try, Aaron. Maybe next time…but probably not."

Judd has become known for his no-nonsense tactics when it comes to stopping crime in Polk County. He’s also become infamous for making examples of criminals – Johnson was no different.

"You done messed up A-aron!" the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said, referring to a hilarious and popular bit on the sketch comedy show, "Key & Peele." "You forgot all the agencies here in Polk work together............thanks LakelandPD for the find. #GotEm #TeamworkMakesTheDreamwork #PlayStupidGamesWinStupidPrizes #AaronRanButWeCaughtHimAnyway."

Johnson has been in and out of the Polk County Jail several times since at least 2015, on charges including drug possession, driving on a suspended license, domestic assault, burglary, and written threat to kill or injure another person, according to jail records.

He now faces several charges, including violation of pretrial release conditions.