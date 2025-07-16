Chilling security footage captures woman's desperate escape from Florida kidnapping attempt in parking lot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A terrifying surveillance video shows the moment a woman was nearly abducted in St. Augustine, Florida, and now the suspect is in custody and facing charges.

On June 29, state law enforcement arrested 31-year-old Theodore Michael Tundidor, who had been charged with kidnapping, robbery and grand-theft auto, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJSO).

The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to a business at about 3:30 p.m. that day after a 911 caller reported a man was attempting to force a woman inside a vehicle in the parking lot.

Video released by the SJSO of the attempted abduction shows the man forcibly dragging the woman toward his gray pickup truck while holding her in a headlock.

Once at the truck, the man opens the door and attempts to shove the woman inside. The entire time, the woman is heard screaming for help until she ultimately gets away and flees.

The man is seen chasing after the woman on camera before it cuts off.

Police alleged that the man, later identified as Tundidor, committed a robbery inside the business before forcefully removing a female employee from the store.

"The victim fought her attacker and attracted the attention of a nearby citizen, who came to her aid and called SJSO as the suspect abandoned his kidnapping attempt and fled," the sheriff’s office said.

State Fish and Wildlife Conservation (FWC) officers later located Tundidor driving recklessly near Marineland on the A1A. He allegedly fled, but was ultimately captured by FWC officers.

Along with charges from the sheriff’s office, FWC charged Tundidor with driving under the influence and fleeing and eluding law enforcement.