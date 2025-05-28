Expand / Collapse search
New York

NYPD hunts for man accused of beating off-duty cop and stealing his gun, alleged accomplice arrested

Off-duty officer remains hospitalized after attackers fractured his face and stole his gun at knifepoint

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
The New York City Police Department (NYPD) has arrested one man and is searching for another after the brutal beating of a 27-year-old off-duty officer during a robbery in the Bronx early Saturday.

Wayne Lucas, 23, is wanted in connection with the attack. 

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed a second suspect, Taveon Hargrove, 23, was arrested in Virginia on Tuesday morning by the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and NYPD detectives.

Wayne Lucas, 23, is wanted in connection with the New York City attack.

Wayne Lucas, 23, is wanted in connection with the New York City attack. (DCPI)

MEAT CLEAVER-WIELDING MAN STABS YOUNG GIRLS IN BLOODY NYC ATTACK AS 11-YEAR-OLD CALLS 911: POLICE

Just before 4 a.m., Hargrove and Lucas allegedly forced the off-duty cop to the ground, hitting his face and causing multiple fractures, according to a news release.

They then held a knife to his throat before forcibly removing his wallet and iPhone, according to the release.

Taveon Hargrove, 23, was arrested in Virginia after the attack.

Taveon Hargrove, 23, was arrested in Virginia after the attack. (DCPI)

CALIFORNIA OFFICER SHOT, KILLED KNIFE-WIELDING MAN AFTER ATTACK OUTSIDE POLICE HEADQUARTERS: BODYCAM VIDEO

Police said Hargrove and Lucas took the officer's registered gun and ran away.

He was taken by EMS to a local hospital in critical condition.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced multiple "heinous attacks" against NYPD officers in a post on X. (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

NYC TOURIST STABBED IN SWANKY AREA AFTER 3 KILLED IN RANDOM ATTACK AS DA SLAMS TRUMP

The officer's identity has not yet been released, and his current condition is unknown.

NYPD officials confirmed to Fox News Digital he remains in the hospital.

"In just the past month, we’ve seen some heinous attacks on police officers in NYC, including: one with part of his finger bitten off; another with part of his ear bitten off; and this latest vicious assault resulting in severe fractures to an officer’s face, among too many others," Tisch wrote in a post on X. 

"Attack one of our own and you will get the full force of the greatest police department in the world coming for you, just like Taveon Hargrove does now," Tisch added.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.