NYPD hunts for man accused of beating off-duty cop and stealing his gun, alleged accomplice arrested

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) has arrested one man and is searching for another after the brutal beating of a 27-year-old off-duty officer during a robbery in the Bronx early Saturday.

Wayne Lucas, 23, is wanted in connection with the attack.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed a second suspect, Taveon Hargrove, 23, was arrested in Virginia on Tuesday morning by the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and NYPD detectives.

MEAT CLEAVER-WIELDING MAN STABS YOUNG GIRLS IN BLOODY NYC ATTACK AS 11-YEAR-OLD CALLS 911: POLICE



Just before 4 a.m., Hargrove and Lucas allegedly forced the off-duty cop to the ground, hitting his face and causing multiple fractures, according to a news release.

They then held a knife to his throat before forcibly removing his wallet and iPhone, according to the release.

CALIFORNIA OFFICER SHOT, KILLED KNIFE-WIELDING MAN AFTER ATTACK OUTSIDE POLICE HEADQUARTERS: BODYCAM VIDEO

Police said Hargrove and Lucas took the officer's registered gun and ran away.

He was taken by EMS to a local hospital in critical condition.

NYC TOURIST STABBED IN SWANKY AREA AFTER 3 KILLED IN RANDOM ATTACK AS DA SLAMS TRUMP

The officer's identity has not yet been released, and his current condition is unknown.

NYPD officials confirmed to Fox News Digital he remains in the hospital.

"In just the past month, we’ve seen some heinous attacks on police officers in NYC, including: one with part of his finger bitten off; another with part of his ear bitten off; and this latest vicious assault resulting in severe fractures to an officer’s face, among too many others," Tisch wrote in a post on X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Attack one of our own and you will get the full force of the greatest police department in the world coming for you, just like Taveon Hargrove does now," Tisch added.