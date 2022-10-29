Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Greg Wehner

Greg Wehner

Breaking News Reporter

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital. Prior to becoming a writer for Fox, Greg covered breaking news, crime, environmental topics, and several other beats for publications such as the Southampton Press and Ocean City Today. He earned his undergraduate degree in Journalism from Stony Brook University and a graduate degree in Interactive Media and Communications from Quinnipiac University.Read More

Greg currently lives in Salisbury, Maryland.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.