Indiana man pardoned for participation in Jan. 6 riot shot, killed while allegedly resisting arrest

An Indiana man and MAGA insurrectionist, who was pardoned by President Donald Trump for his involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was fatally shot while allegedly resisting arrest.

Preliminary investigation reveals that Matthew Huttle was pulled over by Jasper County sheriff's depuy for a traffic stop, according to the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division Lowell Post.

During the stop, the officer was attempting to arrest Huttle when he began to resist, police said.

An altercation then took place between Huttle and the officer, resulting in the officer shooting him. Huttle was in possession of a firearm at the time of the traffic stop, police said.

A statement from Jasper County Sheriff Patrick Williamson said that the officer involved is currently on leave pending the results of the investigation.

"For full transparency, I requested the Indiana State Police to investigate this officer involved shooting. The officer that is involved has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol and is our policy in these situations. Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased as any loss of life is traumatic to those that were close to Mr. Huttle. I will release the officer's name once I have approval from the State Police Detectives," Williamson said.

Huttle was recently pardoned for his role in the U.S. Capitol riots. The FBI said he was at the Capitol for several hours during the riots and entered the building for approximately 10 minutes.

Huttle was sentenced to six months in federal prison and 12 months on supervised release, according to federal records.

The investigation is ongoing and findings will be submitted to the Jasper County Prosecutor's Office for formal review.