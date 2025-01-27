Expand / Collapse search
Indiana man pardoned for participation in Jan. 6 riot shot, killed while allegedly resisting arrest

Matthew Huttle was recently pardoned by President Donald Trump for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published
An Indiana man and MAGA insurrectionist, who was pardoned by President Donald Trump for his involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was fatally shot while allegedly resisting arrest.

Preliminary investigation reveals that Matthew Huttle was pulled over by Jasper County sheriff's depuy for a traffic stop, according to the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division Lowell Post.

During the stop, the officer was attempting to arrest Huttle when he began to resist, police said. 

JUDGE VACATES ORDER AGAINST J6 DEFENDANTS, SAYS THEY CAN VISIT US CAPITOL WITHOUT SEEKING PERMISSION

U.S. Capitol riot

An Indiana man involved in the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6 was fatally shot by police during a traffic stop while allegedly resisting arrest. (AP/Jose Luis Magana)

An altercation then took place between Huttle and the officer, resulting in the officer shooting him. Huttle was in possession of a firearm at the time of the traffic stop, police said.

A statement from Jasper County Sheriff Patrick Williamson said that the officer involved is currently on leave pending the results of the investigation.

"For full transparency, I requested the Indiana State Police to investigate this officer involved shooting. The officer that is involved has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol and is our policy in these situations. Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased as any loss of life is traumatic to those that were close to Mr. Huttle. I will release the officer's name once I have approval from the State Police Detectives," Williamson said.

The first page of the report

Huttle was said to be on Capitol grounds for several hours on Jan. 6, 2021, and entered the building for approximately 10 minutes, according to the FBI. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

WILLIAM SHIPLEY: THE CONSTITUTIONAL REASON WHY TRUMP'S SWEEPING JAN. 6 PARDONS WERE JUSTIFIED

Huttle was recently pardoned for his role in the U.S. Capitol riots. The FBI said he was at the Capitol for several hours during the riots and entered the building for approximately 10 minutes.

President Donald Trump signs documents in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump signs pardons for Jan. 6 defendants in the Oval Office on Inauguration Day in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2025. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

Huttle was sentenced to six months in federal prison and 12 months on supervised release, according to federal records.

The investigation is ongoing and findings will be submitted to the Jasper County Prosecutor's Office for formal review.