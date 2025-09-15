FBI's Kash Patel reveals details about Charlie Kirk investigation and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. FBI director reveals suspect's chilling message about Charlie Kirk's assassination

2. Possible accomplices under investigation in Charlie Kirk shooting

3. President Trump announces massive lawsuit tied to 2024 election

MAJOR HEADLINES

CARTELS CRUSHED – Trump orders military to blow up Venezuelan narcoterrorists in a bold sea operation. Continue reading …

DEMOCRAT BETRAYAL – Former senator reveals Biden's explosive threat: ‘I will never speak to you again.’ Continue reading …

STEPPING IN – GOP senator warns White House to back off after Ukrainian refugee murder. Continue reading …

BUNKERS BUSTED – Air Force colonel breaks silence on historic Iran bombing that exhausted pilots. Continue reading …

THE NEXT FIGHT – Trump unleashes National Guard, FBI in law-and-order push in Memphis. Continue reading …

POLITICS

‘UN-AMERICAN’ – Pentagon faces criticism over crackdown on service members celebrating Charlie Kirk’s killing. Continue reading …

FORENSIC TESTIMONY – Ryan Routh trial resumes for Day 7 as prosecutors press case in Trump golf course plot. Continue reading …

FIGHTING BACK – Prosecutor in Epstein, Diddy cases files lawsuit after abrupt termination. Continue reading …

IDEOLOGY CLASH – Teachers union chief pushes anti 'fascist' book after Kirk murder linked to extremism. Continue reading …

MEDIA

DRAWING CRITICISM – NY newspaper admits 'error' after publishing bloody cartoon of slain conservative. Continue reading …

MAKING AMENDS – Shia LaBeouf reveals threatening Trump supporter Jon Voight with 'fist fight' over politics. Continue reading …

TURNING THE TABLES – Tennessee congressman fires back at CNN anchor over Trump's Kirk response. Continue reading …

CHOICE OVER CHAOS – Trump makes 'largest investment ever' in charter schools as test scores plummet. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Saving civil discourse. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – Charlie Kirk urged kids to dream big. Democrats tell them the dream is rigged. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

TRADITION TRIUMPHS – Cracker Barrel caves to customer outrage, tears down modern makeover in new video. Continue reading …

STAYING SILENT – NFL team holds pregame moment of silence for victims of violence but doesn't mention Charlie Kirk. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on burger bites and sporty stars. Take the quiz here …

INFECTIOUS SPREAD – Potentially severe insect-borne virus surges in US above normal levels. Continue reading …

MICROWAVE MISTAKE – Overcooked brownie leads to terrible house fire. See video …

WATCH

PAM BONDI – They thought they silenced Charlie Kirk. See video …

KID ROCK – The mainstream media is public enemy number one right now. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for in-depth reporting on free speech in today’s political climate following Charlie Kirk's assassination. Check it out ...



