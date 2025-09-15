Expand / Collapse search
Long Island newspaper Newsday apologizes for 'insensitive and offensive' Charlie Kirk assassination cartoon

Newsday removes syndicated editorial cartoon from digital platforms following widespread backlash on social media

Brian Flood By Brian Flood Fox News
Charlie Kirk was in Utah to talk and listen: Trey Gowdy Video

Charlie Kirk was in Utah to talk and listen: Trey Gowdy

Fox News host Trey Gowdy gives his take on the assassination of Charlie Kirk on Sunday Night in America.

Newsday, a daily newspaper serving Long Island, New York, apologized for an "insensitive and offensive" editorial cartoon referencing the tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk after sparking calls for a boycott. 

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, one of the most influential political organizations in the country, was killed while holding an event on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. The editorial cartoon, which appeared in Saturday’s paper, featured an empty chair with a blood splatter under a tent labeled "Charlie Kirk" and "Prove Me Wrong" while an arrow labeled "Turning Point USA" pointed to the empty seat. 

The cartoon by illustrator Chip Bok was the latest example of insensitive reactions to the heartbreaking assassination of Kirk as America has seen professionals across all walks of life come under fire for tactless rhetoric on the heels of the shooting. Once Newsday was scolded by Long Island conservatives, the paper admitted the "error in judgement." 

CHARLIE KIRK'S MURDER THE LATEST IN INCREASING POLITICAL VIOLENCE NATIONWIDE, FROM PA GOVERNOR TO SCOTUS

Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk poses at The Cambridge Union on May 19, 2025, in Cambridge, Cambridgeshire. (Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge Union)

"On Saturday, Newsday published a syndicated editorial cartoon referring to the assassination of Charlie Kirk that was insensitive and offensive. We deeply regret the mistake and sincerely apologize to the family of Charlie Kirk and to all," Newsday said in a statement. 

"We made an error in judgement. The cartoon has been removed from our digital platforms. In his illustration, Chip Bok used the name of Kirk’s organization, Turning Point USA, and the theme of his Utah event — ‘Prove Me Wrong’ — to suggest that Kirk’s assassination might be a turning point for healing our nation’s divide," the statement continued. "The imagery was inappropriate and should have never been published in Newsday."  

CHARLIE KIRK HAD ‘NO FEAR’ GOING INTO UTAH EVENT WHERE HE WAS ASSASSINATED, FRIEND SAYS

The apology came following widespread backlash on social media

Suffolk County Republican Party chairman Jesse Garcia blasted the paper, saying it "crossed a line" and demanded the "vile cartoon" be removed. 

"By publishing a vile cartoon about the political assassination of Charlie Kirk, the paper has mocked tragedy, stoked division, and poured gasoline on the flames of political violence. This isn’t journalism. It’s a reckless, partisan attack that blames the victim, silences free speech, and shames everything this country should stand for," Garcia said in a statement

"There is no way - or context - that this disgraceful political cartoon can be excused away," Garcia added, before calling for the cartoon to be removed from all platforms. 

CHARLIE KIRK WARNED ‘ASSASSINATION CULTURE IS SPREADING ON THE LEFT’ IN EERIE ONLINE POST MONTHS BEFORE MURDER

Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk stands in the back of the room as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing in ceremony for interim U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C.

Newsday, a daily newspaper serving Long Island, New York, apologized for an "insensitive and offensive" editorial cartoon referencing the tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"Do not support a publication that normalizes hate and endangers lives. It's this type of hate - by media outlets like Newsday and others, social media platforms, and national, state, and local Democrat officials that instill political violence against those they disagree with," Garcia said. 

Trump campaign New Jersey delegate Mike Crispi urged New Yorkers to "drop your subscription," while Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., called the cartoon "heinous."

Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman called the cartoon "unconscionable" and urged residents to cancel their subscriptions. 

"The unconscionable cartoon in Newsday trivializing the assassination of Charlie Kirk is so over the top despicable that it is shocking even for the majority of us who realized long ago that Newsday abandoned any pretension of fairness. Cancel Newsday," Blakeman posted on X.

Utah governor calls social media a conflict entrepreneur after Kirk assassination Video

Newsday has not indicated whether it will take further internal action regarding editorial oversight.

Brian Flood is a media editor/reporter for FOX News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 

