LIZ PEEK: Charlie Kirk urged kids to dream big. Democrats tell them the dream is rigged

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Did hate speech from the left contribute to the death of Charlie Kirk? Absolutely. When liberals brand President Donald Trump and his followers fascists, racists and threats to democracy, it encourages violence against them.

But Democrats have done something worse; they have spread a doctrine of despair. They have convinced young people – and especially young men — that they have no future, that the game is rigged and that the American Dream is dead. Liberals have created a world of such hopelessness that violence, including self-inflicted violence, is seen by many young people as the only solution to their troubles.

Pew research found last year that while the great majority of older adults believe in the American Dream and hope to achieve it, only 39% of people ages 18–29 say the same. Young Democrats, it should be noted, are vastly more pessimistic than their GOP contemporaries.

FOLLOWING KIRK’S ASSASSINATION, LAWMAKERS REACT TO LETHAL POLITICAL CLIMATE: 'VIOLENT WORDS PRECEDE VIOLENT ACTIONS'

Why would that be? Maybe because they’re listening to self-described democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who, on his recent Fight the Oligarchy tour, said the American dream has "turned into a nightmare" and that "billionaires have rigged the system to avoid being accountable to us."

Or they hear Bernie’s sidekick, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., telling them that GOP "politics [involve] lying to and screwing over working and middle-class Americans so that they can steal from our healthcare, Social Security, and veterans' benefits to pay for tax cuts for the wealthiest and bailouts for their crypto billionaire friends."

AOC, also a democratic socialist, wants her young followers to know that the most successful Americans,"aren't working for these billions. They're stealing them…from you and me."

Young people indoctrinated by leftist educators are swayed by these incendiary claims. They feel cheated, they are angry and – alarmingly – they are envious.

A new Rasmussen survey shows that "A majority of voters under 40 favor legal limits on how much an individual can earn, including nearly a third who would set the maximum income at $1 million a year or less." Similarly, "believing that the economy is unfair to them, a majority of voters under 40 favor legislation to confiscate "excess wealth."

YOUTH LEADERS MOURN 'THE GODFATHER OF CAMPUS CONSERVATISM' CHARLIE KIRK FOLLOWING ASSASSINATION

This is not the American way. Our country has traditionally celebrated success and supported rewarding the entrepreneurs and builders who have made the U.S. the envy of the world. Liberals do not. They see the economy as a zero-sum game.

The results are devastating, to young people and to our country. The Committee to Unleash Prosperity reports that the percentage of young men not even trying to find a job has doubled since 1980. That is worrisome, and it is dangerous. Aimless young men too easily get into trouble.

Democrats relentlessly fuel the anger and frustration of young voters, many of whom are anxious about the rising cost of living. After the pandemic, when reckless spending by President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress drove inflation to multi-decades highs, liberals like Bernie Sanders blamed corporate greed for higher prices. Vice President Kamala Harris ran for president not on a promise to rein in our deficits, but instead to ban price-gouging by grocers.

Corporate greed is an easy villain and faceless CEOs are convenient targets.

But CEOs do have faces, and names. Fomenting fury against them can have deadly consequences, as in the case of Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare, who was murdered by accused shooter, 26-year-old Luigi Mangione, in broad daylight in Manhattan. According to the police, when he was arrested, Mangione had handwritten notes that expressed disdain for corporate America, in particular the healthcare industry.

More recently, four innocent people working in a midtown Manhattan office building were gunned down by 27-year-old Shane Tamura of Las Vegas, who left a suicide note suggesting he had CTE and was targeting the NFL headquarters.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

What happened to these young men? And to 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Pennsylvania, who tried to kill President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania? And to Tyler Robinson, age 22, who is accused of killing Kirk?

Did they lose their humanity playing video games in their parents’ basements and chasing conspiracies through the dark web? Did COVID -- the school closures and work-from-home routines — interrupt their social development? Maybe, but it also appears that these young men felt they had nothing to live for, and that someone had to pay for their bleak future.

These issues are important and may well determine the future of our nation. In New York City, Democratic Socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is feeding off economic anxieties, attracting young fans by blaming businesses for their problems and promising free buses, free childcare and rent caps. He preaches the politics of division, not opportunity, and redistribution, not growth. If his brand of politics catches on, more Americans will face soaring costs. More Americans will live in poverty.

Historically, Americans were optimistic that hard work led to a better life, and that anyone could succeed. That is our social compact. Democrats do not share that compact. They foster a grievance culture in which Black and brown people cannot prosper because of racism, while women cannot progress because of misogyny. They enfeeble young people; they want them dependent on big government, because the bigger the state, the more power and control politicians have. It is a dark vision.

Surveys have shown that conservatives are generally happier than liberals. That is not surprising. Conservatives love God, family and country; that is more uplifting than loving the state.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Charlie Kirk embraced the American Dream and spread a message of optimism and patriotism to his followers. Young people flocked to him and even in death, he will inspire millions to embrace free speech, love of family, the Christian church and the core values that built this country.

Believe in the future, believe in yourself –- that was Charlie Kirk’s message. And it is not what Democrats preach.