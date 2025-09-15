Cracker Barrel removes modern decorations, restores 'Old Timer' signage after intense customer criticism

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The reverse transformation of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store restaurants is underway.

Cracker Barrel on Monday morning shared a social media post that included a 32-second video of the "Old Timer" sign being restored and the decorations on the wall inside one of its remodeled restaurants being removed.

"Like any good relationship, sometimes you just need a little tune-up," the post said. "We're going back to the things that made us all fall in love in the first place."

The video is evidence that the Tennessee-based restaurant chain is following through on its promise to restore its Old Country Store vibe that many loyal customers felt was lost with Cracker Barrel's ill-received rebrand.

It also appears to address whether Cracker Barrel planned to restore the already-transformed locations back to their original look.

Cracker Barrel announced last week that it was "suspending" the remodels.

"If your restaurant hasn't been remodeled, you don't need to worry, it won't be," Cracker Barrel continued.

"With our recent announcement that our 'Old Timer' logo will remain, along with our bigger focus in the kitchen and on your plate, we hope that today's step reinforces that we hear you."

There were several comments on the post from people saying they wouldn't go back until the CEO was fired, while others clamored for improvements to the food.

In August, Cracker Barrel unveiled a new logo as part of its larger brand transformation, leading to widespread backlash on social media.

The logo did away with the illustration of an old man leaning against a barrel while seated in a chair, opting instead for a text-only design with a new typeface.

Sarah Moore, Cracker Barrel's chief marketing officer, told Fox News Digital in May that the company had been "very transparent about our goal of making our stores feel brighter and even more welcoming than they already are, while maintaining that country hospitality and charm that we're known for."

Rachel Love was among the first to call attention to the changes in April with her viral video showing off the interior of a remodeled restaurant in her home state of Tennessee.

She told Fox News Digital that she was in "shock" when she saw the bright, white walls and replacement décor.

Many people who commented on the video felt the same, calling it "a haunting sight" and "sad" and revealing that they hoped the same wouldn't happen at a Cracker Barrel near them.

Moore told Fox News Digital that Cracker Barrel welcomed the feedback.

"We truly want to understand how they feel about all the elements, whether it's about the remodels or the menu or the full brand transformation framework," she said.

"This includes understanding … the social media narrative and really digging deep into what our fan base is saying about us."

That was before the logo change was announced.

Love said she's "super excited" that Cracker Barrel has reversed its decision and can put the focus back on the food.

"I was driving up recently to Kentucky to see my girlfriends from college and all the billboards had been changed to the new logo, even after, I guess, they had been put in production already," Love told Fox News Digital in an interview last week.

"But I was just laughing at it. How much money is this costing you now to fix this versus just listening to what the people want? And I felt like I did that for them for free."

Fox News Digital reached out to Cracker Barrel for comment.