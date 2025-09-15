Shia LaBeouf discusses making 'amends' with pro-Trump, conservative co-star Jon Voight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Shia LaBeouf opened up about reconciling with his "Megalopolis" co-star Jon Voight over the latter’s conservative politics during an interview Monday about the making of the movie.

The 39-year-old actor was one of several people who took part in the documentary "Megadoc," a film detailing the making of legendary director Francis Ford Coppola’s massive 2024 box office flop, "Megalopolis." In the project, LaBeouf described how he ultimately began reaching out to Voight after the two had a falling out years prior over politics.

"I was in the midst of doing my ninth step in this program I'm in, and I had to go make amends to Voight because Voight's politics and mine are very different. I love him very much," LaBeouf said, according to Entertainment Weekly.

LaBeouf and Voight previously starred together in the 2003 film "Holes" and the 2007 blockbuster "Transformers." LaBeouf recalled Voight taking him under his wing and teaching him about acting before Donald Trump’s first election in 2016.

During Trump's presidency, LaBeouf revealed he threatened Voight over politics before cutting him out of his life.

"We had a big fight on the phone where I told him I was going to come to his house, and we were going to fist fight, and I hung up the phone," LaBeouf said. "Didn't talk to him for years."

Voight, a longtime conservative, endorsed Trump in both of his presidential campaigns, standing apart from the largely left-leaning entertainment industry. Earlier this year, Voight, along with Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone, were named as "special ambassadors" to Hollywood by Trump as a plan to revitalize the film and television industry and "Make Hollywood Great Again."

By contrast, LaBeouf launched an anti-Trump art exhibit titled "He Will Not Divide Us" in 2017 on the day of Trump’s first inauguration. It featured a camera placed on a wall outside of the museum with the phrase written in bold lettering, encouraging participants to recite the chant in protest against Trump.

The exhibit debuted in Queens, New York, but was taken down a month later due to public safety concerns. LaBeouf had the project moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where it lasted less than a week before being vandalized.

After making amends, LaBeouf offered more kind words regarding his relationship with Voight.

"He was like my mentor from a young age," LaBeouf said. "He was like the first real actor I ever met, and he's the first one who put me on to [Dustin] Hoffman’s repertoire."

A representative for Voight declined to comment to Fox News Digital.