Trump admin to make historic investment in charter schools amid nationwide decline in public school enrollment

The Trump administration announced a record $500 million investment in charter schools Monday, citing declining enrollment in traditional public schools nationwide.

"Following the release of the 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress scores, which showed dismal educational outcomes across the nation, the Department plans to award grants totaling $500 million for charter schools to support education choice in fiscal year 2025," the Department of Education said. "This marks the largest investment ever in the Charter Schools Program and fulfills a commitment the Department made earlier this year."

The announcement followed the 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress, which showed 12th-graders’ math and reading scores at record lows, continuing a years-long decline.

The administration also pledged support for American history and civics programs, Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), and Tribally Controlled Colleges and Universities (TCCUs).

"We are proud to make the largest investment in the Charter Schools Grants Program in the Department’s history, support American history programs that will inspire young people to be active and informed citizens, and recognize Historically Black Colleges and Universities’ and Tribally Controlled Colleges and Universities’ historic contributions to improving education and opportunity in our country," U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said on Monday. "The Trump Administration will use every available tool to meaningfully advance educational outcomes and ensure every American has the opportunity to succeed in life."

Most states restrict parents to schools within their ZIP code or school district, but charter schools allow families to choose alternatives.

Charter schools compete with traditional public schools for students and per-pupil funding. Critics argue that this diverts money that could otherwise boost teacher salaries, upgrade facilities, or recruit more educators.

Parents across the U.S. have increasingly turned away from traditional public schools since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fox News Digital previously reported on enrollment declines in school districts across the U.S., as well as several states responding to the trend of parents seeking alternative options to traditional public schools. School choice legislation is introducing competition into the education landscape as parents have options outside the neighborhood school their child is zoned for, placing challenges on school districts that are struggling to retain students.

After Arizona launched an $800 million universal school choice program giving parents $7,000 for education expenses, Tucson Unified School District reported financial and enrollment struggles, citing $20 million in losses.

Homeschooling grew after the COVID-19 pandemic, with more parents seeking alternatives to public schools.