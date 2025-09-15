Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Charlie Kirk

Teachers union chief Randi Weingarten promotes book on 'fascist regimes' days after Kirk's assassination

American Federation of Teachers leader's new book focuses on educators battling fascism in the classroom

Emma Colton By Emma Colton Fox News
close
Charlie Kirk honored at vigil in Washington, DC Video

Charlie Kirk honored at vigil in Washington, DC

Arizona State Sen. Jake Hoffman (R) joined 'Fox & Friends First' to reflect on the D.C. vigil, Charlie Kirk's legacy after his assassination and more. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

American Federation of Teachers (AFT) chief Randi Weingarten is set to hold a virtual event Tuesday promoting her new book on educators battling "fascist regimes" — an appearance that comes less than a week after the shocking assassination of Charlie Kirk, reportedly motivated by anti-fascist ideology.

The virtual event is slated to kick off at 4 p.m. Eastern Time Tuesday and is hosted by a group called Emerge, a liberal nonprofit that "recruits, trains, and provides a powerful network to Democratic women who want to run for office," according to its website. 

The event will focus on Weingarten's new book, "Why Fascists Fear Teachers," and will be joined by Emerge President and CEO A’shanti F. Gholar. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the American Federation of Teachers and Emerge inquiring if the event had been canceled in light of Kirk's assassination, but did not receive replies. Promotions for the event are still active on Emerge's website. 

Weingarten's book, which hits bookshelves Tuesday, elaborates on her views battling what she says is fascist ideology and how it works to "undermine democracy, opportunity, and public education as we know it."

DONALD TRUMP JR. WARNS POLITICAL VIOLENCE IS 'NOT GOING BOTH WAYS' AS HE MOURNS CHARLIE KIRK'S DEATH

Randi Weingarten

President of the American Federation of Teachers Randi Weingarten speaks during a rally in front of the Department of Education March 13, 2025, in Washington. (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

"Attacks on schools and teachers have long been a hallmark of fascist regimes: Throughout history, as many dictators rose to power they began banning books and controlling curriculum," the book's preview reads. "Fascists fear teachers because teachers foster an educated and empowered population that can see past propaganda and scare tactics. Fascists fear teachers because they teach young people how to think for themselves." 

Media pundits and conservatives have been pointing to the left's years of claiming conservative figures such as Kirk are "fascists." 

CONNECTICUT GOP ACCUSES DEMOCRATIC SCHOOL BOARD CHAIRMAN OF CELEBRATING CHARLIE KIRK'S MURDER

Charlie Kirk smiling while throwing MAGA hats

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, distributes MAGA hats to the public May 1, 2025, during an event in California. Charlie Kirk was assassinated Sept. 10, 2025. (Michael Ho Wai Lee/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Kirk, who co-founded Turning Point USA (TPUSA) in 2018, was assassinated Wednesday during a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University when a single shot rang out and struck the conservative political leader in the neck. Officials identified Tyler Robinson as the suspect in the case, detaining him late Thursday after Robinson confessed the violence to his father, investigators said.  

Robinson, 22, is under "special watch" while in custody until he completes a mental health evaluation, authorities reported Sunday. 

Senior investigators told Fox News Digital that officials also are interviewing Robinson's romantic partner, an unidentified male who is currently transitioning to female, who is cooperating with officials. 

Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox told the media Friday that the inscriptions on the casings the suspect brought with him to the attacks were inscribed with anti-fascist messaging such as, "Hey fascist! Catch!" shedding light on the suspect's motives to kill Kirk as investigators continue combing through his life. 

NEW YORK TEACHER SUSPENDED AFTER CELEBRATING CHARLIE KIRK’S ASSASSINATION: ‘GOOD RIDDANCE TO BAD GARBAGE’

Kirk, 31, leaves behind his wife, Erika, and their two children, ages 1 and 3. His funeral is scheduled for Sept. 21 in Arizona and will be attended by President Donald Trump and other administration leaders. 

Utah Governor Spencer Cox speaks alongside FBI Director Kash Patel at a press conference following the assassination of Charlie Kirk

Utah Governor Spencer Cox speaks alongside FBI Director Kash Patel at a press conference regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Sept. 11, 2025.  (Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital)

The American Federation of Teachers chief condemned "political violence" following the assassination.

"Let's be clear: violence is never okay," she posted to X Wednesday. "Political violence is never okay. Gun violence ruins lives. My prayers are with Charlie Kirk, his family and everyone who was present at this horrific event." 

DAVID MARCUS: DEMOCRATS MUST STOP THEIR DEADLY ANTI-FASCISM COSPLAY

"There is no excuse for political violence against anyone for their beliefs," she posted to X Sunday. "We must condemn it unequivocally. And I hope this tragedy sparks a serious conversation about the role social media plays in spreading fear, hate & disinformation." 

Presidents of the nation's two largest teachers unions the National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, spoke at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Aug. 22, 2024. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Weingarten's book railing against "fascists" follows her full-court press during the 2024 election cycle against a second Trump administration, warning Democrat votes were the "best defense against tyranny and fascism."

"The November elections will determine which path we take as a nation. Progress is indeed possible, but so is the eradication of the rights and freedoms we hold dear," Weingarten said during AFT’s annual convention in Houston, Texas, in July 2024. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Historians … who study threats to democracy and how fascists come to power conclude that it is seldom a dramatic event or attack that lets fascism in the door. The violence comes later after they are voted in," she continued in a speech that was slammed by conservatives as "unhinged." 

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue