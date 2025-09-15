Teachers union chief Randi Weingarten promotes book on 'fascist regimes' days after Kirk's assassination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

American Federation of Teachers (AFT) chief Randi Weingarten is set to hold a virtual event Tuesday promoting her new book on educators battling "fascist regimes" — an appearance that comes less than a week after the shocking assassination of Charlie Kirk, reportedly motivated by anti-fascist ideology.

The virtual event is slated to kick off at 4 p.m. Eastern Time Tuesday and is hosted by a group called Emerge, a liberal nonprofit that "recruits, trains, and provides a powerful network to Democratic women who want to run for office," according to its website.

The event will focus on Weingarten's new book, "Why Fascists Fear Teachers," and will be joined by Emerge President and CEO A’shanti F. Gholar.

Fox News Digital reached out to the American Federation of Teachers and Emerge inquiring if the event had been canceled in light of Kirk's assassination, but did not receive replies. Promotions for the event are still active on Emerge's website.

Weingarten's book, which hits bookshelves Tuesday, elaborates on her views battling what she says is fascist ideology and how it works to "undermine democracy, opportunity, and public education as we know it."

"Attacks on schools and teachers have long been a hallmark of fascist regimes: Throughout history, as many dictators rose to power they began banning books and controlling curriculum," the book's preview reads. "Fascists fear teachers because teachers foster an educated and empowered population that can see past propaganda and scare tactics. Fascists fear teachers because they teach young people how to think for themselves."

Media pundits and conservatives have been pointing to the left's years of claiming conservative figures such as Kirk are "fascists."

Kirk, who co-founded Turning Point USA (TPUSA) in 2018, was assassinated Wednesday during a TPUSA event at Utah Valley University when a single shot rang out and struck the conservative political leader in the neck. Officials identified Tyler Robinson as the suspect in the case, detaining him late Thursday after Robinson confessed the violence to his father, investigators said.

Robinson, 22, is under "special watch" while in custody until he completes a mental health evaluation, authorities reported Sunday.

Senior investigators told Fox News Digital that officials also are interviewing Robinson's romantic partner, an unidentified male who is currently transitioning to female, who is cooperating with officials.

Republican Utah Gov. Spencer Cox told the media Friday that the inscriptions on the casings the suspect brought with him to the attacks were inscribed with anti-fascist messaging such as, "Hey fascist! Catch!" shedding light on the suspect's motives to kill Kirk as investigators continue combing through his life.

Kirk, 31, leaves behind his wife, Erika, and their two children, ages 1 and 3. His funeral is scheduled for Sept. 21 in Arizona and will be attended by President Donald Trump and other administration leaders.

The American Federation of Teachers chief condemned "political violence" following the assassination.

"Let's be clear: violence is never okay," she posted to X Wednesday. "Political violence is never okay. Gun violence ruins lives. My prayers are with Charlie Kirk, his family and everyone who was present at this horrific event."

"There is no excuse for political violence against anyone for their beliefs," she posted to X Sunday. "We must condemn it unequivocally. And I hope this tragedy sparks a serious conversation about the role social media plays in spreading fear, hate & disinformation."

Weingarten's book railing against "fascists" follows her full-court press during the 2024 election cycle against a second Trump administration, warning Democrat votes were the "best defense against tyranny and fascism."

"The November elections will determine which path we take as a nation. Progress is indeed possible, but so is the eradication of the rights and freedoms we hold dear," Weingarten said during AFT’s annual convention in Houston, Texas, in July 2024.

"Historians … who study threats to democracy and how fascists come to power conclude that it is seldom a dramatic event or attack that lets fascism in the door. The violence comes later after they are voted in," she continued in a speech that was slammed by conservatives as "unhinged."