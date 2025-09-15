MORNING GLORY: Saving civil discourse

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Interviews with Supreme Court justices are rare because they come with guardrails which have to be respected. Having conducted interviews with Justices Stephen Breyer, Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas and now Amy Coney Barrett, it is useful to put those rules down for future interviewers. It is a very good thing that sitting justices write books, especially when they are accessible to laymen as Justice Barrett’s new "Listening to the Law" and Justice Gorsuch’s "Overruled" from last year both accomplished.

Justice Breyer’s "Making Our Democracy Work" was an excellent argument for his approach to judging. "My Grandfather’s Son" was an eye-opening account of Justice Thomas' life, from its incredibly challenging beginnings as well as of the path he followed through his college radical days to One First Street. (Justice Sotomayor’s books have not crossed my desk with a request from her publisher for an interview, so I haven’t talked with her, but applaud her variety of titles.)

Justices must be discrete about their public appearances because litigants are entitled to open minds when their cases are heard by the highest court. We do not want — we really cannot afford — to have a Court full of pundits who have held forth on the controversies of the day in such a way as to persuade a fair-minded observer that any of their nine minds are made up.

BARRETT SAYS JUSTICES 'WEAR BLACK, NOT RED OR BLUE' IN RESPONSE TO PARTISAN CRITICS IN FOX NEWS INTERVIEW

It is fine for the political branches to weigh in on every question of the day, but not so the Court charged with rendering final and binding opinions on questions being debated across the land.

Whatever your opinion on the Court’s decisions, those decisions are explained via the opinions that they issue and most of those can be absorbed at least in large part by laymen. Lawyers and law professors might guess how particular questions reaching the Court will be decided, but guesses aren’t votes by justices and even 500 or 5,000 guesses don’t add up to the five votes necessary for a majority opinion. (There are approximately 9,000 full-time law professors in the United States. There are often far more than 500 guesses and sometimes beyond 5,000 when journalists and pundits pile on.)

How then to know how the Court works without spending a year in Constitutional law coursework? Beginning with Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s "Listening to the Law" is a great place to begin. She begins with the assumption that the reader is bright, but not learned in the law. It’s an excellent starting point for even law students, but especially for the public.

The Supreme Court and, indeed, all federal courts are courts of limited jurisdiction. The Supreme Court was summoned into being by the ratification of the Constitution in 1789, the lower federal courts by various acts of Congress dating back to the very first Judiciary Act which arrived in 1789.

But Article III makes clear the Supreme Court only hears "cases" and "controversies" that come before it. The Court does not have a roving Constitutional commission to seek out and remedy what a majority of its nine justices think requires one. Justice Barrett underscores this point in "Listening to the Law," as well as other major doctrines that limit the Court’s reach, as well as the variety of "canons" which govern its deliberations. She is also specific as to the procedures of how the Court goes about its work and in a wonderfully charming, illuminating fashion.

She arrived, first at the Seventh Circuit and then at the Supreme Court, with a reputation for brilliance as well as collegiality and both virtues are on display in "Listening to the Law."

In our recent talks, Justice Barrett and I discussed civility in society and the descent of public discourse into the lowest cellars of the internet. In her book, justice raises the bar, significantly. We have to hope her example is contagious.

Hugh Hewitt is host of "The Hugh Hewitt Show," heard weekday mornings 6am to 9am ET on the Salem Radio Network, and simulcast on Salem News Channel.