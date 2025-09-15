Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

White House

Trump orders National Guard, FBI to Memphis in new crime crackdown

The president is turning his attention to crime in Memphis, Tennessee

By Diana Stancy Fox News
close
President Trump announces National Guard will be deployed to Memphis Video

President Trump announces National Guard will be deployed to Memphis

Fox News senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reports on President Donald Trump announcing the arrest of the alleged Charlie Kirk assassin and his next move for cracking down on crime on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Monday establishing a task force to address crime in Memphis, Tennessee, akin to his initiative cracking down on crime in Washington. 

"I'm signing a presidential memorandum to establish the Memphis Safe Task Force," Trump said in the Oval Office Monday. "And it's very important because of the crime that's going on, not only in Memphis, in many cities, that we're going to take care of all of them a step by step, just like we did in D.C." 

Trump said the effort would include the National Guard, the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. 

This is a breaking news story that will be updated. 

Diana Stancy is a politics reporter with Fox News Digital covering the White House. 

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue