Trump orders National Guard, FBI to Memphis in new crime crackdown

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum Monday establishing a task force to address crime in Memphis, Tennessee, akin to his initiative cracking down on crime in Washington.

"I'm signing a presidential memorandum to establish the Memphis Safe Task Force," Trump said in the Oval Office Monday. "And it's very important because of the crime that's going on, not only in Memphis, in many cities, that we're going to take care of all of them a step by step, just like we did in D.C."

Trump said the effort would include the National Guard, the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.