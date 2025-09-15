Expand / Collapse search
US military carries out second strike on Venezuelan narcoterrorists in international waters

Venezuelan narcoterrorists targeted in international waters while transporting drugs to America

By Emma Bussey Fox News
President Trump shares video of a second Kinetics Strike against narcoterrorists from Venezuela in international waters Video

President Trump shares video of a second Kinetics Strike against narcoterrorists from Venezuela in international waters

The strike resulted in the death of three male terrorists. No American forces were harmed.

President Donald Trump announced the U.S. military has carried out a second strike on Venezuelan cartels as the administration continues its crackdown.

Trump shared a video of what he called a second Kinetics Strike which resulted in the death of three male terrorists.  

MADURO CLAIMS US SEEKS 'REGIME CHANGE THROUGH MILITARY THREAT' AMID CARIBBEAN BUILDUP

kinetic strike

Second kinetic strike targets Venezuelan cartels threatening U.S. security. (Trump/Truth Social)

Posting on Truth Social Trump said:

"This morning, on my Orders, U.S. Military Forces conducted a SECOND Kinetic Strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility. The Strike occurred while these confirmed narcoterrorists from Venezuela were in International Waters transporting illegal narcotics (A DEADLY WEAPON POISONING AMERICANS!) headed to the U.S. These extremely violent drug trafficking cartels POSE A THREAT to U.S. National Security, Foreign Policy, and vital U.S. Interests. The Strike resulted in 3 male terrorists killed in action. No U.S. Forces were harmed in this Strike. BE WARNED — IF YOU ARE TRANSPORTING DRUGS THAT CAN KILL AMERICANS, WE ARE HUNTING YOU! The illicit activities by these cartels have wrought DEVASTATING CONSEQUENCES ON AMERICAN COMMUNITIES FOR DECADES, killing millions of American Citizens. NO LONGER. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!"

Strike

U.S. conducts second military strike against Venezuelan narcoterrorists (Trump/Truth Social)

HEGSETH ISSUES STARK WARNING TO DRUG TRAFFICKERS FOLLOWING US MILITARY STRIKE ON VENEZUELAN VESSEL

This is a developing story.

