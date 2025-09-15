US military carries out second strike on Venezuelan narcoterrorists in international waters

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump announced the U.S. military has carried out a second strike on Venezuelan cartels as the administration continues its crackdown.

Trump shared a video of what he called a second Kinetics Strike which resulted in the death of three male terrorists.

MADURO CLAIMS US SEEKS 'REGIME CHANGE THROUGH MILITARY THREAT' AMID CARIBBEAN BUILDUP

Posting on Truth Social Trump said:



"This morning, on my Orders, U.S. Military Forces conducted a SECOND Kinetic Strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility. The Strike occurred while these confirmed narcoterrorists from Venezuela were in International Waters transporting illegal narcotics (A DEADLY WEAPON POISONING AMERICANS!) headed to the U.S. These extremely violent drug trafficking cartels POSE A THREAT to U.S. National Security, Foreign Policy, and vital U.S. Interests. The Strike resulted in 3 male terrorists killed in action. No U.S. Forces were harmed in this Strike. BE WARNED — IF YOU ARE TRANSPORTING DRUGS THAT CAN KILL AMERICANS, WE ARE HUNTING YOU! The illicit activities by these cartels have wrought DEVASTATING CONSEQUENCES ON AMERICAN COMMUNITIES FOR DECADES, killing millions of American Citizens. NO LONGER. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!"

HEGSETH ISSUES STARK WARNING TO DRUG TRAFFICKERS FOLLOWING US MILITARY STRIKE ON VENEZUELAN VESSEL

This is a developing story.