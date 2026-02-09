Family insider disputes key detail in Nancy Guthrie investigation and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. Family insider reveals Nancy Guthrie was never headed to church when she vanished

2. Dan Bongino reveals 'three possibilities' in Nancy Guthrie case

3. Appeals court issues ruling on Noem decision to end TPS for 3 countries

MAJOR HEADLINES

INSTA WIPE — Bad Bunny scrubs social media following controversial halftime performance. Continue reading …

JUSTICE FOR ANNA — Teen who shared cruise cabin with slain Florida teen now facing federal probe. Continue reading …

LETHAL INTERCEPT — Deadly US military strike on drug-trafficking vessel leaves 2 dead, 1 survivor. Continue reading …

OFFICIAL FINDINGS — 'Home Alone' star Catherine O'Hara's cause of death revealed. Continue reading …

‘SERIOUS QUESTIONS’ — 'Marxist' tech tycoon's millions allegedly fund anti-American propaganda network. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

ON THE BRINK — Senate races to avert third shutdown as DHS deal takes shape. Continue reading …

STANDOFF STAKES — Iran draws missile red line as analysts warn Tehran is stalling US talks. Continue reading …

HOMES FOR AMERICA — Lawmakers unite across party lines to tackle housing crisis with new legislation. Continue reading …

‘INSPIRED MILLIONS’ — Turning Point backs Paxton over Cornyn as Trump weighs potential Senate endorsement. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

CAMPUS BACKLASH — Notre Dame student calls professor appointment a 'betrayal' over pro-abortion stance at Catholic university. Continue reading …

MASK-OFF MOMENT — Texas House Dem leader slammed after telling racial groups to ‘take over this country.’ Continue reading …

NUMBERS GAME — Homeland Security official challenges media on 'non-violent' illegal immigrant claims. Continue reading …

COMEDY COLD WAR — Bill Maher reveals rift with Jimmy Kimmel on podcast, says they may never speak again. Continue reading …

OPINION

LIZ PEEK – The trans fever is over — and America is reckoning with the damage done. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Legacy media didn’t lose readers, it drove them away. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

CAFFEINE FIX — Your daily coffee habit may play a role in dementia risk. Continue reading …

ROYAL RECKONING – Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie struggle with fallout from latest Epstein doc drop. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on leading ladies and music milestones. Take the quiz here …

TIME CAPSULE – Long-forgotten Gold Rush campsite yields an 'extremely rare' historical relic. Continue reading …

UNEXPECTED ESCORT – A police boat in Florida received a friendly assist. See video ...

WATCH

DAN BONGINO – These are the three possibilities in Nancy Guthrie case. See video …

REP. JAMES COMER – Ghislaine Maxwell questioning was very disturbing to watch. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to hear how top border and immigration officials’ testimony on Capitol Hill is colliding with a looming DHS funding deadline. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













