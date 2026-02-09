House passes bipartisan housing bill as Trump zeroes in on affordability crisis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The House of Representatives passed a bill aimed at making it easier for everyday Americans to purchase a home, an issue that's become a cornerstone of the affordability crisis plaguing much of the United States.

The legislation, which passed with a 390-9 vote, is a rare show of bipartisanship in an increasingly polarized Congress, having gotten a significant amount of support from both Republicans and Democrats.

Housing affordability is also an issue that President Donald Trump has promised to tackle during his second term in office.

Last month, he signed an executive order making it harder for large investment firms to buy single-family homes that could otherwise be purchased by American families, and his One Big Beautiful Bill Act also included tax incentives aimed at development in economically distressed communities.

The legislation that passed on Monday is a wide-ranging bill with various measures aimed at growing the supply of affordable housing in the U.S., including incentivizing the construction of multifamily homes, taller buildings on smaller lots, and less restrictive permitting processes in state and local jurisdictions.

The streamlining would include establishing a new pilot program under the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to award grants for creating "pattern books" of pre-approved housing designs that are already compliant with local building codes.

Parts of the bill are chiefly aimed at expanding "missing middle" housing, which is the range between single-family homes and larger apartment buildings.

The measures are primarily aiding first-time home buyers as well as lower-income Americans, and housing developers focused on small and mid-sized housing rather than larger luxury construction.

Multiple public surveys released in recent months have found that Americans have a strong desire for more affordable housing. One poll shared by the site Affordable Housing Finance found that more than 60% of people surveyed supported increasing missing middle housing.

The bill was also pushed by lawmakers across the political spectrum. Its two main leaders in the House were House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill, R-Ark., a longtime Republican congressman, and progressive stalwart Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., the top Democrat on the committee.

Another proponent of the bill, Main Street Caucus Chairman Brian Flood, R-Neb., hailed it as "landmark legislation."

"It doesn't matter if you're in a blue city or a red city, whether you're a Habitat for Humanity in Omaha or, you know, a housing developer in Birmingham, Alabama, these issues aren't partisan," Flood told reporters on Monday. "In order to solve the housing crisis, we have to be able to remove a lot of the barriers."

Hill told reporters that the legislation did not get in the way of areas that had an oversupply of housing, either.

"If there's not a demand for housing, this doesn't get in the way of that. I mean, this requires a bank to be willing to lend a community development program to say that we should spend these dollars to build housing. And if there is a surplus of housing and pricing is affordable, then there wouldn't be that market signal that says we need new housing," Hill said.

It comes as affordability appears to be an increasingly important topic in the coming November midterm elections.

Other supporters of the legislation include Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., and Rep. Marlin Stutzman, R-Ind., the latter of which championed a bill whose core tenets got folded into the final piece.

"If House Republicans and Democrats can agree on this package to increase housing supply and lower prices across the nation, the Senate should be able to swiftly send it to the president's desk," Stutzman told Fox News Digital. "Our constituents need the relief this bill offers."

Stutzman introduced a bill in September of last year aimed at streamlining the environmental review process for new rural housing projects.

The bill now heads to the Senate, where it must pass with bipartisan support before getting to Trump's desk for his signature.