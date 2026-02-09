US military launches deadly strike on drug-trafficking vessel in the Pacific, leaving 2 dead and 1 survivor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) announced Monday that the U.S. military carried out an operation targeting a drug-trafficking vessel in the Eastern Pacific, leaving two people dead and one survivor.

"On Feb. 9, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations," the agency said.

Following the strike, the U.S. Southern Command said it immediately notified the U.S. Coast Guard to search for the survivor.

