Drugs

US military launches deadly strike on drug-trafficking vessel in the Pacific, leaving 2 dead and 1 survivor

The 'lethal kinetic strike' in the Eastern Pacific left 2 dead, one survivor

By Bonny Chu Fox News
2 Narco-terrorists killed in Eastern Pacific lethal kinetic strike Video

2 Narco-terrorists killed in Eastern Pacific lethal kinetic strike

The U.S. military conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a suspected narco-terrorist boat on Feb. 9, 2026. (Credit: SOUTHCOM)

The United States Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) announced Monday that the U.S. military carried out an operation targeting a drug-trafficking vessel in the Eastern Pacific, leaving two people dead and one survivor.

"On Feb. 9, at the direction of #SOUTHCOM commander Gen. Francis L. Donovan, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations," the agency said.

aerial view of vessel strike

The U.S. Southern Command conducted a fatal strike Monday targeting a a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations.  (SOUTHCOM)

Following the strike, the U.S. Southern Command said it immediately notified the U.S. Coast Guard to search for the survivor.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.
