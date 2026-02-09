'Home Alone' star Catherine O'Hara's cause of death revealed

Catherine O'Hara's cause of death has been revealed.
O'Hara, 71, died from pulmonary embolism, with rectal cancer as the underlying cause, according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ.
The Los Angeles Fire Department previously confirmed to Fox News Digital that first responders were dispatched to O'Hara's Brentwood home at approximately 5 a.m. on Jan. 30. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was listed in serious condition. The beloved actress was pronounced dead several hours later.
"Prolific multi-award-winning actress, writer, and comedian Catherine O’Hara died today at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness," her reps confirmed to Fox News Digital.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.