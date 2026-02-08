Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Teen who shared cabin with Anna Kepner faces federal scrutiny in cruise ship death

Anna Kepner, 18, was discovered wrapped in blankets under cabin bed during Caribbean vacation in November

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Family of teen found dead on cruise speaks out Video

Family of teen found dead on cruise speaks out

Anna Kepner's grandmother, Barbara Kepner, spoke out in a new interview more than two weeks after the 18-year-old died on a Carnival cruise ship.

The stepbrother of a Florida teenager who died aboard a Carnival cruise ship appeared in federal court in Miami on Friday, as investigators continue probing the circumstances surrounding her death.

His appearance in court comes three months after Anna Kepner, an 18-year-old from Titusville, was found dead aboard the Carnival Horizon in November while on a family vacation. 

Kepner's 16-year-old stepbrother was seen leaving juvenile court before entering adult federal court Friday, according to FOX 35.

ANNA KEPNER’S CRUISE SHIP DEATH: NEW FLORIDA SUBPOENAS COULD OFFER CLUES INTO HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Anna Kepner's step brother heading into federal court

A teen under investigation in Anna Kepner’s death appeared in adult federal court in Miami on Feb. 6, 2026, accompanied by his attorney. (FOX 25)

The teenager walked into the courthouse in a camouflage hoodie, his face concealed beneath a low-pulled baseball cap and a hood wrapped tightly around it.

Photo inset of Anna Kepner with a Carnival Cruise ship.

Anna Kepner, 18, was found dead aboard a Carnival cruise ship on Nov. 7, during a vacation with her family.  (Anna Kepner/Instagram | Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Although the FBI has not publicly identified a suspect or filed charges, filings from a separate family court dispute indicated the 16-year-old was being investigated in Anna Kepner’s death.

CHEERLEADER WHO DIED ABOARD CARNIVAL CRUISE SHIP CREMATED, DEATH CERTIFICATE REVEALS

Anna Kepner, wearing black shorts and a white tank top, is seen dancing on a Carnival Cruise.

Anna Kepner was seen dancing with fellow holidaymakers on a Carnival Cruise Line ship, eerie footage posted online before her death shows. (TikTok/@nickcapo609)

Kepner’s mother, Heather Wright, told FOX 35 she feels a sense of relief that the case appears to be moving forward and hopes it will finally bring answers.

"Everyday I get on my phone, and first thing in the morning I will look at updates on Anna Kepner’s case," Wright told FOX 35. "All I want is justice for my daughter."

Kepner was discovered dead around 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 7 inside her cabin aboard the cruise ship. Authorities later ruled her death a homicide caused by "mechanical asphyxiation," according to a report.

ANNA KEPNER'S FATHER WANTS STEPSON TO 'FACE THE CONSEQUENCES' IN CRUISE SHIP DEATH CASE

Anna Kepner wearing a black top and jean shorts while sitting at a beach parking lot

Anna Kepner, 18, was found dead aboard a Carnival cruise ship on Nov. 7, during a vacation with her family.  (Anna Kepner/Instagram)

According to investigators, Kepner was found under the bed in her cabin, wrapped in a blanket and covered with life jackets. The cabin was shared with her stepbrother.

The FBI is leading the investigation because Kepner’s death occurred in international waters as the cruise ship was returning to Miami after the weeklong Caribbean trip, according to People Magazine.

The FBI did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa. Story tips can be sent to sophia.compton@fox.com.
