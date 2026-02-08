Teen who shared cabin with Anna Kepner faces federal scrutiny in cruise ship death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The stepbrother of a Florida teenager who died aboard a Carnival cruise ship appeared in federal court in Miami on Friday, as investigators continue probing the circumstances surrounding her death.

His appearance in court comes three months after Anna Kepner, an 18-year-old from Titusville, was found dead aboard the Carnival Horizon in November while on a family vacation.

Kepner's 16-year-old stepbrother was seen leaving juvenile court before entering adult federal court Friday, according to FOX 35.

ANNA KEPNER’S CRUISE SHIP DEATH: NEW FLORIDA SUBPOENAS COULD OFFER CLUES INTO HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

The teenager walked into the courthouse in a camouflage hoodie, his face concealed beneath a low-pulled baseball cap and a hood wrapped tightly around it.

Although the FBI has not publicly identified a suspect or filed charges, filings from a separate family court dispute indicated the 16-year-old was being investigated in Anna Kepner’s death.

CHEERLEADER WHO DIED ABOARD CARNIVAL CRUISE SHIP CREMATED, DEATH CERTIFICATE REVEALS

Kepner’s mother, Heather Wright, told FOX 35 she feels a sense of relief that the case appears to be moving forward and hopes it will finally bring answers.

"Everyday I get on my phone, and first thing in the morning I will look at updates on Anna Kepner’s case," Wright told FOX 35. "All I want is justice for my daughter."

Kepner was discovered dead around 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 7 inside her cabin aboard the cruise ship. Authorities later ruled her death a homicide caused by "mechanical asphyxiation," according to a report.

ANNA KEPNER'S FATHER WANTS STEPSON TO 'FACE THE CONSEQUENCES' IN CRUISE SHIP DEATH CASE

According to investigators, Kepner was found under the bed in her cabin, wrapped in a blanket and covered with life jackets. The cabin was shared with her stepbrother.

The FBI is leading the investigation because Kepner’s death occurred in international waters as the cruise ship was returning to Miami after the weeklong Caribbean trip, according to People Magazine.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The FBI did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.