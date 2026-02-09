Ex-Prince Andrew’s daughters ‘emotionally drained’ as explosive Epstein files strain family ties: expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ex-Prince Andrew’s daughters are said to be "emotionally drained" as the ever-widening Jeffrey Epstein scandal forces a painful reckoning — and an increasingly public break — with their disgraced parents.

The York sisters, both mothers to young children, have reportedly been left shaken by the latest batch of documents released by the Department of Justice (DOJ), which reignited scrutiny of their parents’ connection to the late convicted sex offender.

The DOJ recently released more than 3 million records related to Epstein, including his personal emails. Inclusion in the files does not necessarily imply wrongdoing.

"Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are reportedly emotionally drained by their parents’ involvement in the Epstein scandal," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital.

"Their relationship is strained," she claimed. "Horrified, frustrated and crestfallen over the scandalous, shocking revelations, the York princesses are now prioritizing their own families and careers. The breakdown in trust over the reports has devastated both princesses. They feel they have been fed a pack of lies about their parents’ involvement."

Chard’s comments came after sources told People magazine that Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, feel they’ve been "duped" by their father as fresh revelations about his links to Epstein continue to emerge.

"I do think they believed their father, and now it has all backfired," Robert Jobson, author of "Windsor Legacy," told the outlet. "I know that Eugenie, especially, has found it very difficult."

Fox News Digital reached out to Kensington Palace for comment. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace previously told Fox News Digital they don’t answer for Andrew, 65, as he’s no longer a working royal.

"Beatrice and Eugenie are united and have always been emotionally supportive of each other," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital. "They are frightfully embarrassed and mortified by their parents’ behavior. They were seen hugging a few months ago. It was reported that Beatrice said to Eugenie, ‘We’re in this together, don’t forget that.’"

"While Beatrice is in full damage-containment mode, stepping back emotionally and aligning herself with the king, Eugenie was always closer to her father and is taking it far harder," Fordwich claimed.

"Purportedly, she’s feeling even more deceived. She is therefore leaning more on Beatrice," Fordwich added.

Andrew has claimed that he cut off all contact with Epstein in 2010. However, documents indicate that the friendship continued.

One email recently released by the DOJ shows that Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, was planning a lunch date with Epstein.

"What address shall we come to. It will be myself, Beatrice and Eugenie," she allegedly wrote in a 2009 email thread discussing lunch with the financier in Miami.

In another email — dated March 2010 — Epstein asked Ferguson, 66, about a trip to New York. The ex-Duchess of York responded, "Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!"

At the time, Eugenie was reportedly spending time with her then-boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank, ahead of her 20th birthday. The couple married in 2018.

One email exchange also suggested that Epstein and Ferguson spoke about arranging a tour of "Buckingham" led by the ex-duchess or one of her daughters. It’s unclear whether the tour happened.

People reported that Andrew sent Epstein his family Christmas cards in 2011 and 2012, which included snapshots of his daughters enjoying the year. Epstein was convicted in Florida state court in 2008 on one count of soliciting prostitution and one count of procuring a minor for prostitution. He served 13 months in jail.

Fox News Digital previously reached out to Ferguson’s representative for comment about the DOJ's release.

Royal experts agreed that the sisters are "devastated" by the revelations. Chard pointed out that the siblings are handling the fallout differently.

"Eugenie has distanced herself from her parents and has almost severed contact with her father," Chard claimed. "She has particularly taken the public scrutiny and conflicting reports hard. Inevitably, her anti-slavery work is making it harder for her to maintain a relationship with her parents at this point, although she maintains a civil distance."

"Princess Beatrice, on the other hand, has been spotted a few times with her father," said Chard. "Sources say she is worried about her parents’ well-being and feels a greater responsibility in checking that they’re OK."

Sources close to the family pushed back on claims that the princesses had cut off their parents entirely, People previously reported. Royal experts told Fox News Digital that the women are concerned about their parents’ welfare and are under strain as they attempt to make sense of the latest document release.

Chard said the siblings are getting support from two key royals.

"King Charles admires his nieces and wishes to protect them," she said. "Prince William loves his cousins and doesn’t want them ostracized. The worry and burden of the negativity surrounding their parents is taking its toll, although, as always, they have maintained a low profile, outwardly carrying themselves with grace and dignity."

Chard noted that now more than ever, the sisters want to "maintain their good work away from family drama."

"They refuse to be embroiled in their parents’ downfall," she said. "However, continuous public scrutiny, along with bombshell revelations, may reshape their loyalty."

Epstein died in custody in 2019. Virginia Giuffre, who said she was trafficked by Epstein, accused Andrew of sexual abuse when she was 17. The American woman filed a civil lawsuit alleging she was forced to have sex with the disgraced duke three times. The case was settled out of court in 2022, with Andrew admitting no wrongdoing.

The 41-year-old died in 2025. Her posthumous memoir, published in October, reiterated her claims.

Andrew announced in October that he was giving up his royal titles, and the palace confirmed later that month that the king had "initiated a formal process to remove the style, titles and honours of Prince Andrew."

The decision followed Andrew’s initial step back from public life in 2019 after his BBC interview, in which he discussed his relationship with Epstein. On Feb. 3, Andrew vacated his home, Royal Lodge, three months after the king ordered him to surrender his lease.

Ferguson has also moved out of the 30-room mansion. The ex-duchess, who divorced Andrew in 1996, continued living with him at the property. People reported she is expected to spend time abroad before deciding where to live next.

While Ferguson was mentioned in the latest Epstein files release, she has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

A spokesperson for Ferguson previously told The Guardian: "The duchess spoke of her regret about her association with Epstein many years ago, and as they have always been, her first thoughts are with his victims."