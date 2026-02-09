Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Homeland Security

Appeals court backs Noem move to end TPS protections for Nepal, Honduras, Nicaragua

Court says the government is likely to prevail in its defense of ending TPS protections

By Bonny Chu Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal appeals court in San Francisco granted a stay allowing the government to proceed with terminating Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for immigrants from Nepal, Honduras and Nicaragua.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order freezing a lower court ruling that would have vacated Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem’s decision to end the protections.

Kristi Noem

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks at a press conference in New York City, Jan. 8, 2026.  (David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters)

The court found the government was likely to succeed on the grounds that the DHS decision was not "arbitrary or capricious," suggesting that the decision-making process was rational.

"The government is likely to prevail in its argument that the Secretary’s decision-making process in terminating TPS for Honduras, Nicaragua, and Nepal was not arbitrary and capricious," court documents said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue