Bad Bunny wipes Instagram account after mixed Super Bowl performance reactions

Latin pop singer Bad Bunny surprised his over 50 million followers by deleting every single one of his Instagram posts hours after his controversial Super Bowl performance Sunday night.

The 31-year-old singer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, also deleted his Instagram profile picture and unfollowed everyone, leaving only his follower count intact.

This move followed the Latin trap artist's Super Bowl LX halftime show, which received mixed reactions.

Bad Bunny's performance received widespread condemnation from prominent conservatives, including President Donald Trump.

"The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World," Trump wrote on Truth Social Sunday night.

Other conservative users on social media criticized the show for almost entirely being performed in Spanish, claiming it was a political statement to criticize U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Top Democratic leaders, by contrast, praised the performance, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who declared Sunday "Bad Bunny Day" prior to the game.

"Thank you @sanbenito for taking the California stage and using your voice at #SuperBowlLX. A beautiful moment! Together, we are America," Newsom wrote on X.

However, some fans have speculated that the decision was not caused by the Super Bowl performance but instead part of a rebranding effort by the singer that could be ahead of a major announcement.

Bad Bunny had previously deleted his Instagram posts in 2022 after joining TikTok.