Turning Point issues major endorsement in critical Senate race as Trump hints at weighing in

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Turning Point Action, the political arm of the late Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA, has endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in his bid to unseat long-time incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, in a race that could determine whether the GOP maintains its Senate majority.

Turning Point’s endorsement of Paxton is the fourth such endorsement of a Senate candidate in this cycle and emphasizes the importance of the race on the national stage. This comes as Democrats see an opening to possibly flip a Texas Senate seat blue, which would deal a devastating loss to the GOP’s chances of retaining its majority.

In response to the endorsement, Paxton told Fox News Digital, "I’m honored to be endorsed by Turning Point Action as we fight to defend our conservative values and preserve the freedom of the next generation."

"The movement and the organization that Charlie Kirk built has inspired millions of people across the world, and the work that Turning Point Action continues to do is critical for safeguarding our nation’s future," Paxton went on. "I am proud to be standing alongside Turning Point Action in that mission and carrying on in the fight to save this country for our young people."

TURNING POINT USA DECLARES 'ALL-AMERICAN HALFTIME SHOW' A 'MASSIVE SUCCESS,' COMMITS TO 2027 RETURN

"Together, we will protect our freedom and secure our nation’s future," he said.

Paxton and Cornyn are locked in a bitter primary contest that also includes Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas. Whoever emerges victorious will face off against prominent Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, or rising star state Rep. James Talarico.

The attorney general is a hard-line conservative and long-time vocal supporter of President Donald Trump. He has served as the attorney general of Texas since 2015. Since launching his Senate bid in April, he has touted himself as an "America First Warrior" and framed his candidacy as an anti-establishment effort to push back against "RINO [Republican-In-Name-Only] Republicans."

Though Trump has so far opted out of getting involved in the race, his presence looms large, with both candidates emphasizing their cooperation with the president.

If elected, Paxton has promised to "champion President Trump’s legislative priorities."

JASMINE CROCKETT SAYS SOME REPUBLICANS WOULD 'ABSOLUTELY' VOTE FOR HER IN A GENERAL ELECTION

Meanwhile, Cornyn, a high-ranking member of the Republican Party who has held the seat since 2002, has also touted conservative bona fides and working relationship with Trump, emphasizing he "votes with President Trump 99% of the time."

Turning Point’s endorsement pits the group against the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the GOP’s Senate campaign arm, which has endorsed and supports Cornyn.

Though silent thus far, Trump recently hinted he may issue an endorsement in the Texas Senate race soon. The Hill reported the president announcing, "I’m giving it a very serious look."

GOP FIREBRAND URGES TRUMP AGENCIES TO CLAW BACK MASSIVE TAXPAYER BENEFITS PAID OUT TO IMMIGRANTS

"You know, my problem is I’m friendly with all of them. I like all of them, all three," Trump said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"But you’ll be seeing soon," he went on. "They say whoever I endorse wins. That’s probably right."