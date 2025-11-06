Erika Kirk recalls last moments with Charlie before his assassination and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TOP 3

1. Erika Kirk recalls last moments with Charlie before his assassination

2. Trump calls out Mamdani's acceptance speech, warns about communism

3. Fox Nation’s Patriot Awards honor the heroism of America



MAJOR HEADLINES

TARIFFS ON TRIAL – Supreme Court skeptical as Trump's team defends presidential tariff authority. Continue reading …

PODIUM TAKEOVER – Bernie Sanders crashes Schumer news conference, criticizes Democratic Party leadership. Continue reading …

CLARIFIED CASE – DHS fires back after viral video sparks claims about ICE daycare raid. Continue reading …

PAIN AND ANGER – Fury erupts after accused teen sex predator dodges prison, families swarm courthouse. Continue reading …

WALLET WARRIORS – Democrats credit gubernatorial wins to focus on affordability and economic issues. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

GAME TIME – Pressure mounts on Hochul to back Mamdani’s plan to raise taxes for NYC. Continue reading …

FEELING BLUE – Vulnerable House Dem criticizes 'extreme' left in shocking 2026 announcement. Continue reading …

SMALL-TOWN SCANDAL – Kansas mayor hit with criminal charges for allegedly voting as noncitizen in several elections. Continue reading …

'DOWNWARD SPIRAL' – Mamdani vows to ‘turn the page’ on old-guard NYC Democrats — then brings in party insiders to steer transition. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

BADGE EXODUS – Houston police union recruits 'disgusted' NYPD officers after New York City elects Mamdani. Continue reading …

LOVE ETERNAL – Erika Kirk reveals what she tells her daughter when she asks 'where's daddy?' Continue reading …

PARTY RESET – Vivek Ramaswamy reveals main lesson learned for GOP after Democrats big wins on Election Day. Continue reading …

TENSE TALK – Left-wing podcaster uses Mamdani win to push reeducation of ‘crusty White people.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – MORNING GLORY: The Republican Party gets knocked out in the first round. Continue reading …

DIANA FURCHTGOTT-ROTH – Bill Gates discovers the way to fight climate battle actually involves helping humans. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

HISTORY ON ICE – Alex Ovechkin becomes first NHL player to reach 900 goals. Continue reading …

ROYAL COMEBACK – Meghan Markle returns to acting despite claiming she was ‘done.’ Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on retro remakes and holiday heritage. Take the quiz here …

WALLET RELIEF – These 10 states offer the biggest property tax savings for American homeowners. Continue reading …

'IT'S TOO BIG' – Man attempts to eat 9,000-calorie breakfast but admits defeat. See video …

WATCH

KYLE CAMPBELL – Trump says it’s time to ‘move forward’ from the shutdown. See video …

MICHELLE BACKUS – Zohran Mamdani’s fiery speech surprises some, to the dismay of others. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for in-depth reporting on how Mamdani’s mayoral win in New York City could be shaking up the party’s direction. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













