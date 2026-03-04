Ex-mayor convicted after son walks in on lewd act at alcohol-infused pool bash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former Louisiana mayor has been found guilty of having sex with a minor after prosecutors revealed her teenage son caught her in the act with his friend at a 2024 alcohol-infused pool party hosted at her home.

Misty Roberts, 43, the former mayor of DeRidder, was convicted of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile on Tuesday, according to KPLC.

Roberts was subsequently released on a $100,000 surety bond, the outlet reported.

The verdict followed days of testimony from Roberts’ family members, teenagers at the parties and the victim himself as prosecutors worked to paint a picture of the booze-filled events leading up to the incident.

On Tuesday, the victim took the stand to tell the jury he was drunk when he and Roberts – who was serving as mayor at the time – had sex, according to KPLC.

In closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Charles Robinson began by saying, "I told ya’ll at the beginning of the trial that ‘A lewd and lascivious photo is worth a thousand words.’ Here, you have it," the outlet reported.

Robinson then pointed to a series of evidence exhibits showing Roberts posing with the victim while obscured by furniture, including photos from the night of the incident in which Roberts is seen wearing a bikini as the teen smiles up at her.

However, defense attorney Adam Johnson reportedly attempted to convince the jury that key parts of the case were not properly investigated by police, including potential DNA evidence, witness testimony and video surveillance from Roberts’ home.

Johnson alleged the investigation was an attempt to "railroad" Roberts by lead investigator Melissa Welch, who previously testified she told the victim’s mother that witnesses need to "get on board or get run over by the train."

Earlier in the trial, jurors were shown text messages between Roberts and her teenage son, with the pair discussing what type of alcohol the teens wanted for the party hosted at her home.

In another exchange, Roberts’ son warned her of the victim’s age, texting her, "He is seventeen," according to the outlet. The victim was 16 years old at the time of the alleged incident.

Additional text messages from the night of the party show Roberts’ son calling the situation "crazy" and telling her that his younger sister was emotional.

Upon taking the stand, Roberts’ daughter told the court that she witnessed her mother and the victim "on top of each other" the night of the party," KPLC reported.

Additionally, prosecutors revealed the victim’s mother texted Roberts to confirm she was not pregnant, with Roberts assuring her she was on birth control.

Roberts then screenshotted the exchange and sent the messages in a separate group chat, suggesting she would take the emergency contraceptive "Plan B," the outlet reported.

A DoorDash driver also previously took the stand to testify that he fulfilled an order from "Misty C" to purchase the emergency contraceptive and leave it at the front door of the home.

The driver then reportedly heard rumors of the incident and told jurors he believed his delivery was connected.

Over the weekend, Roberts’ ex-husband, Duncan Clanton testified that Roberts admitted to having sex with the teenage boy and revealed that the couple’s children had caught them in the act, the outlet reported.

Text messages between the married couple showed Clanton telling Roberts, "I would deny what happened if you're approached by anyone at the meeting," on the day of a city council meeting.

In another exchange, Clanton reportedly testified Roberts texted him, "I need you to deny it, please."

Clanton added that while he refused to deny the allegations, he avoided talking about the incident.

"I can't keep hurting others, friends and family. Lord knows I've done enough," Roberts reportedly texted Clanton, KPLC reported.

Roberts resigned from her position as mayor just days before her arrest in 2024.

Carnal knowledge reportedly carries a possible sentence of up to 10 years in prison, with indecent behavior carrying a sentence of up to seven years. She will also be required to register as a Tier 1 sex offender, according to KPLC.

Her sentencing is scheduled for April 17.

Roberts’ attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.