California registered sex offender running for city council holds news conference near school, police called

A California elementary school filed a police report against a registered sex offender who is campaigning for a city council seat after he held a news conference near the schoolhouse last week while children were on the property.

Rene Campos, 41, who is running in the Fresno City Council‘s District 7 race, spoke Friday outside a church in the downtown area, located mere feet away from Big Picture Elementary School, a public charter school.

In a statement, Stephanie Hilton, the school’s executive director, and Diana Gonzalez, its superintendent, criticized Campos over the press conference, calling it a "deeply troubling display of contempt of the law."

"This was not only a potential violation of the legal restrictions placed upon him as a registered sex offender, but a profound breach of the trust and safety our school community depends on every single day," the statement said.

The school was open and students were actively present at the time of the event, it said.

Campos' candidacy has sparked backlash and renewed questions about whether someone with a criminal record like his should hold public office.

In 2018, he was charged with possession of child sex abuse material, according to court records. Campso has said that he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge and is now a registered sex offender.

In a previous statement to Fox News Digital, Campos, who is running to unseat incumbent Nelson Esparza, said he has met all legal requirements to run for city council.

"I satisfied every legal obligation imposed under the laws this state enacted for accountability and rehabilitation," he said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Campos' campaign, as well as the school and Fresno Police Department.

Campos acknowledged his proximity to the school violated the law during the news conference asked by reporters.

"I would say, during operational hours, absolutely," he said, the Fresno Bee reported. "I believe they are closed right now. I don't see anyone."

The school said it was open, with children visibly entering and exiting the building.

"The legal restrictions that may be placed on registered sex offenders – particularly those involving proximity to schools – exist for one reason: to protect children," the school statement read. "They are not obstacles to be rationalized away with political messaging or reframed as symbols of forgiveness."

Campos reportedly asked the news media to meet him at the church at 3:30 p.m. The elementary school is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the school's website.

Under state law, a registered sex offender is allowed to serve on a city council. However, Esparza and fellow Fresno councilmembers Annalisa Perea, Miguel Arias and Nick Richardson said they would pass legislation to limit a registered sex offender’s ability to serve as a city councilmember, the newspaper reported.

Campos said Friday he chose the church as the location for the press conference because it has been around for hundreds of years and represents rehabilitation and forgiveness.

Hinton said the school filed a police report, as well as shared its concerns with local officials and directed its legal counsel to issue a cease and desist notice to Campos, according to the Bee.