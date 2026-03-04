Expand / Collapse search
California

California registered sex offender running for city council holds news conference near school, police called

Rene Campos held a press conference feet from an elementary school while children were present, school officials say

Louis Casiano
A California elementary school filed a police report against a registered sex offender who is campaigning for a city council seat after he held a news conference near the schoolhouse last week while children were on the property. 

Rene Campos, 41, who is running in the Fresno City Council‘s District 7 race, spoke Friday outside a church in the downtown area, located mere feet away from Big Picture Elementary School, a public charter school. 

In a statement, Stephanie Hilton, the school’s executive director, and Diana Gonzalez, its superintendent, criticized Campos over the press conference, calling it a "deeply troubling display of contempt of the law."

Rene Campos, registered sex offender, runs for Fresno City Council seat

Rene Campos, who pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor child sex abuse material possession charge in 2018 and is now a registered sex offender, is facing backlash for hosting a news conference last week near an elementary school.  (James Ward, Visalia Times-Delta via Imagn Content Services, LLC/State of California Department of Justice)

"This was not only a potential violation of the legal restrictions placed upon him as a registered sex offender, but a profound breach of the trust and safety our school community depends on every single day," the statement said.

The school was open and students were actively present at the time of the event, it said. 

Campos' candidacy has sparked backlash and renewed questions about whether someone with a criminal record like his should hold public office.

In 2018, he was charged with possession of child sex abuse material, according to court records. Campso has said that he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge and is now a registered sex offender.

In a previous statement to Fox News Digital, Campos, who is running to unseat incumbent Nelson Esparza, said he has met all legal requirements to run for city council. 

Outside of view of Fresno City Hall

The entrance to Fresno City Hall in Fresno, California. The District 7 City Council seat is up for election amid controversy surrounding a registered sex offender candidate. (James Ward, Visalia Times-Delta via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

"I satisfied every legal obligation imposed under the laws this state enacted for accountability and rehabilitation," he said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Campos' campaign, as well as the school and Fresno Police Department. 

Campos acknowledged his proximity to the school violated the law during the news conference asked by reporters. 

"I would say, during operational hours, absolutely," he said, the Fresno Bee reported. "I believe they are closed right now. I don't see anyone."

The school said it was open, with children visibly entering and exiting the building. 

"The legal restrictions that may be placed on registered sex offenders – particularly those involving proximity to schools – exist for one reason: to protect children," the school statement read. "They are not obstacles to be rationalized away with political messaging or reframed as symbols of forgiveness."

Campos reportedly asked the news media to meet him at the church at 3:30 p.m. The elementary school is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the school's website.

Rene Campos booking photo following a 2018 charge in a child sex abuse material possession case

Rene Campos in a 2018 booking photo related to a child sex abuse material possession case. Campos, now a registered sex offender, has launched a campaign for Fresno City Council. (State of California Department of Justice)

Under state law, a registered sex offender is allowed to serve on a city council. However, Esparza and fellow Fresno councilmembers Annalisa Perea, Miguel Arias and Nick Richardson said they would pass legislation to limit a registered sex offender’s ability to serve as a city councilmember, the newspaper reported. 

Campos said Friday he chose the church as the location for the press conference because it has been around for hundreds of years and represents rehabilitation and forgiveness.

Hinton said the school filed a police report, as well as shared its concerns with local officials and directed its legal counsel to issue a cease and desist notice to Campos, according to the Bee. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
