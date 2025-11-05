Expand / Collapse search
House Of Representatives

Vulnerable House Dem criticizes 'extreme' left in shocking 2026 announcement

Rep Jared Golden warned against 'extreme, puglistic' elements within his own party

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
A House Democrat representing a district that President Donald Trump won in 2024 is not seeking re-election next year.

Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, announced his plans in an op-ed for the Bangor Daily News on Wednesday, a day after Democrats' sweeping electoral victories in Virginia, New Jersey, California and New York City.

"I have never loved politics. But I find purpose and meaning in service, and the Marine in me has been able to slog along through the many aspects of politics I dislike by focusing on the good work that Congress is capable of producing with patience and determination," Golden wrote.

"But after 11 years as a legislator, I have grown tired of the increasing incivility and plain nastiness that are now common from some elements of our American community — behavior that, too often, our political leaders exhibit themselves."

Rep Jared Golden with his arms crossed.

Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, attends a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center in Washington, July 17, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Golden has represented Maine's 2nd Congressional District since 2019. He's managed to hold on to the seat through his constituents voting for President Donald Trump in both 2020 and 2024.

The moderate Democrat — also a Marine Corps veteran — has been known to frequently break from his own party, including on the recent government shutdown vote in September.

He shared more of his concerns with the left in his retirement announcement, criticizing both Republicans and Democrats for the current state of politics in the country.

"We have seen mainstream Republicans stand by as their party was hijacked first by Tea Party obstructionists and then by the MAGA movement and its willingness to hand much of Congress’ authority to the president,' Golden wrote.

"I fear Democrats are going down the same path. We’re allowing the most extreme, pugilistic elements of our party to call the shots. Just look again at the shutdown. For as long as I can remember, we have opposed shutting down the government over policy disputes. We criticized Republicans for taking hostages this way. But this year, reeling from the losses of the last election, too many Democrats have given into demands that we use the same no-holds-barred, obstructionary tactics as the GOP."

Hakeem Jeffries

Golden broke from his fellow Democrats, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, on the government shutdown vote in September. (Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

And despite his seat being a prime target for Republicans every two years, Golden said that did not factor into his decision.

"I don’t fear losing. What has become apparent to me is that I now dread the prospect of winning. Simply put, what I could accomplish in this increasingly unproductive Congress pales in comparison to what I could do in that time as a husband, a father and a son," he wrote.

"I have long supported term limits and while current law allows me to run again, I like the idea of ending my service in Congress after eight years — the length of term limits in the Maine Legislature."

Golden's seat had been ranked a "toss-up" by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, which also rated his district slightly in favor of the GOP at R+4.

House Republicans' campaign arm wasted no time in seizing on Golden's announcement, releasing its own statement shortly after his op-ed was published.

Trump looking serious

President Donald Trump won Golden's district in 2016, 2020 and 2024. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

"Serial flip-flopper Jared Golden's exit from Congress says it all: He's turned his back on Mainers for years and now his chickens are coming home to roost. He, nor any other Democrat, has a path to victory in ME-02 and Republicans will flip this seat red in 2026," National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) spokeswoman Maureen O'Toole said in a release to reporters.

Beyond his frustration with partisan politics, however, Golden also revealed that the heightened political environment also pushed him to re-consider his congressional career.

Golden said earlier this year that he and his family had to spend Thanksgiving in a hotel room after receiving a bomb threat at their home.

