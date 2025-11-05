Fury erupts after accused teen sex predator dodges prison; families swarm courthouse demanding judge’s head

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Backlash is intensifying in Oklahoma after a teenager accused in a series of violent sex assaults avoided prison time, prompting swarms of people to protest outside a courthouse amid renewed scrutiny of how the justice system handled the case.

Images show more than a hundred people gathering outside the Payne County Courthouse Wednesday carrying signs demanding justice after 18-year-old Jesse Butler avoided prison under Oklahoma’s youthful offender law, The Oklahoman reported.

"Ponca Tribal Victim Services is standing in solidarity with survivors demanding Justice!," the organization wrote in a post on Facebook. "Jesse Butler needs to be held accountable! Payne county Judge Susan Worthington should be disbarred."

The demonstrations followed days of anger online and in the community after Butler, who pleaded no contest to multiple sex assault charges, received a 78-year sentence that was suspended under Oklahoma’s youthful offender law, allowing him to remain free if he completes court-ordered rehabilitation.

A spokesperson for Stillwater Public Schools told Fox News Digital that staff had met with police last week to prepare for possible protests, designating areas for demonstrators and media and placing extra officers on campus "out of an abundance of caution."

"We condemn sexual assault and violence in all its forms," the school district shared in a statement. "Our thoughts, prayers and hopes for justice are with the victims in our community and everywhere."

The Stillwater Police Department said in a release it is working with Stillwater Public Schools to investigate "recent phone calls and messages to the district regarding the enrollment of student Jesse Butler."

"While the language used in the phone calls and messages are vague and not directed at specific school sites, students or staff, all concerning communications and any potential threats are taken seriously and investigated fully," the department wrote.

Authorities said additional patrols have been added out of an abundance of caution. Butler, who was previously a Stillwater student, does not attend in person and is barred from school property and events, police confirmed.

A newly released body camera video shows the moment Butler was arrested last year, part of an investigation that began after multiple girls accused him of brutal sexual assaults.

WATCH: Police bodycam shows arrest of Oklahoma teen Jesse Butler

Then 17, Butler pleaded no contest to 10 rape-related charges and one count of violating a protective order. Although he received a 78-year sentence, the term was suspended under Oklahoma’s youthful offender law, allowing him to remain free if he meets strict rehabilitation terms.

Victims’ families and community members have condemned the outcome. Some protesters on Wednesday held signs noting Butler's connection to Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, where his father is the former director of football operations.

"As a mom, I never thought I’d have to watch my daughter fight this kind of battle, one where she had to prove she was the victim over and over again," one mother told KOCO. "The justice system failed her."

One victim said Butler strangled her, and a doctor warned that she could have died had it lasted "seconds longer," according to a police affidavit reviewed by Fox News Digital.

The Payne County District Attorney’s Office said the decision to pursue the case under the youthful offender law was based on Butler’s age at the time of the crimes. The office said the law allows supervision "until the defendant’s 19th birthday" and gives a chance for rehabilitation "while still holding him accountable."

Rep. Justin "JJ" Humphrey, R-Okla., called the ruling "unacceptable" and said he plans to petition for a grand jury review.

"If that don’t set you on fire, your wood’s wet," Humphrey previously told Fox News Digital. "You know what I mean? You’ve got a bad deal. That sets me on fire."

Court documents show Butler remains under Office of Juvenile Affairs supervision, required to complete therapy, counseling, more than 100 hours of community service, daily check-ins and weekly sessions. He’s banned from social media and subject to curfew restrictions.

If Butler violates any terms, the court could enforce his full 78-year sentence. His next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8 in Payne County District Court.

