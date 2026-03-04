Expand / Collapse search
Arkansas

Arkansas man accused of killing daughter's alleged abuser wins sheriff race GOP nomination

Aaron Spencer allegedly shot Michael Fosler after finding his missing daughter in the man's truck in October 2024

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Arkansas dad accused of killing man found with missing daughter could use self-defense, 'heat-of-passion' legal strategies: Expert Video

Arkansas dad accused of killing man found with missing daughter could use self-defense, 'heat-of-passion' legal strategies: Expert

Aaron Spencer, the Arkansas father accused of shooting Michael Fosler dead when he found his missing daughter in the other man's car, will likely avoid first-degree murder charges in the killing, attorney Brian Claypool told Fox News Digital.

An Arkansas father facing second-degree murder charges for allegedly gunning down his teenage daughter’s suspected sexual predator won the Republican nomination on Tuesday for Lonoke County sheriff.

Aaron Spencer, who is accused of killing Michael Fosler, 67, defeated Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley in the primary election, winning more than 53% of the vote, according to unofficial results posted by the Arkansas Secretary of State.

Spencer allegedly fatally shot Fosler in October 2024 after he woke up and found his daughter missing from the family’s home.

He found his daughter inside Fosler’s truck and forced the vehicle off the highway before an altercation led to a shootout.

A screenshot of a Facebook campaign video of Arkansas dad, Aaron Spencer.

Aaron Spencer has announced he is running for sheriff in Arkansas, one year after being arrested for allegedly gunning down his teenage daughter's accused rapist.  (Aaron Spencer/Facebook)

After allegedly fatally shooting Fosler, Spencer called 911.

Court records show prior to his death, Fosler was charged with "numerous sexual offenses" against Spencer’s daughter and was out on bond at the time of the shooting.

Spencer, an Army veteran and farmer, is out on bond awaiting trial, which was initially scheduled for January. He has pleaded not guilty.

Aaron Spencer's mugshot in Arkansas

Aaron Spencer is accused of killing a man suspected of preying on his daughter.  (Lonoke County Detention Center)

FATHER OF GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING SUSPECT CONVICTED OF SECOND-DEGREE MURDER, INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER

Though Staley's deputies arrested Spencer in 2024, he offered congratulations following the results.

"Tonight the voters made their decision in the Republican Primary, and I respect the decision," Staley wrote in a Facebook post.

Spencer will run against Democrat Brian Mitchell Sr. in November.

CHILD PREDATOR CLEARED FOR PAROLE ARRESTED AFTER SURPRISE WARRANT DROPS HOURS BEFORE PRISON RELEASE

If convicted, Spencer would not be able to serve as sheriff.

Sheriff John Staley said Aaron Spencer has not been formally charged yet and that the District Attorney’s Office will decide which charges to file. 

Sheriff John Staley said Aaron Spencer has not been formally charged yet and that the District Attorney’s Office will decide which charges to file.  (Google Maps)

"Through my own fight for justice, I have seen firsthand the failures in law enforcement and in our circuit court. And I refuse to stand by while others face these same failures," Spencer said in a video announcing his campaign.

"This campaign isn't about me," he added. "It's about every parent, every neighbor, every family who deserves to feel safe in their homes and safe in the community. It's restoring trust where neighbors know law enforcement is on their side and families know that they will not be left alone in a moment of need." 

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital's Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
