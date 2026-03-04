Arkansas man accused of killing daughter's alleged abuser wins sheriff race GOP nomination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Arkansas father facing second-degree murder charges for allegedly gunning down his teenage daughter’s suspected sexual predator won the Republican nomination on Tuesday for Lonoke County sheriff.

Aaron Spencer, who is accused of killing Michael Fosler, 67, defeated Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley in the primary election , winning more than 53% of the vote, according to unofficial results posted by the Arkansas Secretary of State.

Spencer allegedly fatally shot Fosler in October 2024 after he woke up and found his daughter missing from the family’s home.

He found his daughter inside Fosler’s truck and forced the vehicle off the highway before an altercation led to a shootout .

After allegedly fatally shooting Fosler, Spencer called 911.

Court records show prior to his death, Fosler was charged with " numerous sexual offenses " against Spencer’s daughter and was out on bond at the time of the shooting.

Spencer, an Army veteran and farmer, is out on bond awaiting trial, which was initially scheduled for January. He has pleaded not guilty.

FATHER OF GEORGIA HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING SUSPECT CONVICTED OF SECOND-DEGREE MURDER, INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER

Though Staley's deputies arrested Spencer in 2024, he offered congratulations following the results.

"Tonight the voters made their decision in the Republican Primary, and I respect the decision," Staley wrote in a Facebook post.

Spencer will run against Democrat Brian Mitchell Sr. in November.

CHILD PREDATOR CLEARED FOR PAROLE ARRESTED AFTER SURPRISE WARRANT DROPS HOURS BEFORE PRISON RELEASE

If convicted, Spencer would not be able to serve as sheriff .

"Through my own fight for justice, I have seen firsthand the failures in law enforcement and in our circuit court . And I refuse to stand by while others face these same failures," Spencer said in a video announcing his campaign.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"This campaign isn't about me," he added. "It's about every parent, every neighbor, every family who deserves to feel safe in their homes and safe in the community. It's restoring trust where neighbors know law enforcement is on their side and families know that they will not be left alone in a moment of need."

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital's Julia Bonavita contributed to this report.