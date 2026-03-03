Austin suspect unleashed anti-Christian, antisemitic, misogynist rants on social media before mass shooting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The shooter responsible for Sunday’s mass shooting in Austin reportedly ran an X account where he unleashed numerous anti-Christian, antisemitic, and other highly inflammatory comments, including slurs such as "fake jewish wh—" and "monkey looking b—-."

Ndiaga Diagne, a 53-year-old naturalized U.S. citizen born in Senegal, opened fire just before 2 a.m. at a crowded bar, killing three people and wounding 13 others. Authorities say they are investigating the incident as a "potential nexus to terrorism" after he appeared to wear a "Property of Allah" sweatshirt and an undershirt depicting the Iranian flag. A Quran was also later recovered from his vehicle, officials added.

According to an X account believed to belong to Diagne, under @NdiagaDiag88249, the suspect reportedly hurled numerous hateful comments that were flagged as "potentially sensitive content" that may violate X’s rules against hateful conduct.

He joined in October 2024 and began posting derogatory comments almost immediately.

"THE ISLAMIC REVOLUTION IS ETERNAL AND HERE TO STAY UNTIL THE END OF TIME, you Zionist and islamophobes can be angry all you want but you can’t do a d--- thing about it, no matter what," one post read in August 2025.

The comment was a reply to Islamic Republic of Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghi, who criticized President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"So funny Islam is considered an enemy to America? Because Jesus who came out of a vagina can never be GOD, just read Mark 12:29, John 17:3, your lies, propaganda, insults and smear will not stop ISLAM, ISLAM is here to save you in this world and the hereafter," he said in a post last November.

WAYMO AUTONOMOUS CAR BLOCKS AMBULANCE CREW RESPONDING TO DEADLY AUSTIN MASS SHOOTING

Separately, Diagne attacked Trump and Netanyahu on multiple occasions, at one point calling Trump "a shameless clown" and Netanyahu "evil."

Several posts were direct replies to Trump supporters and right-wing influencers, including one that read, "you and your Israel first acolytes fake Jews know it, so melt down all you want you ugly b----."

Last October, he also said, "Shut the f--- up, you f---ing Israel-first wh---. Move to Israel, you f---ing b----."

Beyond religion and politics, the account frequently shared misogynistic content.

"No one wants you that’s why you were single for 4 years, look at you, nobody in their own mind would date, what do you have going, you fat and ugly like a pig, women belong to the kitchen and bedroom," he said in November 2024.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities are investigating whether Sunday’s shooting may have been influenced by recent U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who reportedly died one day before Diagne opened fire in downtown Austin.

No official motive has yet been confirmed.