Boat trailer crashes over center median on busy California freeway, driver doesn't stop

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A runaway boat was seen flying across a California highway on March 1, narrowly missing vehicles as it went over several lanes and the median.

The incident occurred on Sunday at around 5:30 p.m. on the 91 Freeway in Bellflower, Calif., in southeast Los Angeles County. California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the boat, which appeared to have detached from a U-Haul trailer, crossed the eastbound lanes before flying over the median. No injuries were reported.

"I'm driving, and I'm looking, and I'm like, 'There is an expletive boat!'" Cassandra Sorrell told KABC-TV. "I had seconds to respond. I mean, it was surreal."

Sorrell told KABC that she braced herself "very, very tightly for impact" and that she was "certain I was going to hit the boat." She told the outlet that she suffered whiplash and that her Tesla was slightly damaged.

DRIVER OF U-HAUL TRUCK THAT ENTERED IRAN PROTEST CROWD SPEAKS OUT: 'ALL I WANT IS PEACE'

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that each year 730 people are killed and another 17,000 are injured because of objects in the road. The agency said that 81% of the crashes involve unsecured loads on passenger vehicles.

NHTSA recommends drivers hauling cargo to tie it down with rope, netting or straps, and for large cargo, it is advised that the objects be tied directly to one's vehicle or trailer. Additionally, NHTSA suggests drivers consider covering the entire load with a sturdy tarp or netting. The agency warns against loading "excessive amounts of cargo" and asks that drivers double-check to ensure their cargo is secure.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

All 50 states and Washington, D.C., have laws about unsecured loads. NHTSA says "drivers are always responsible for safe operation of their vehicle," which includes properly securing cargo.

"Violation of unsecured-load laws carry state-specific penalties with fines up to $5,000," NHTSA warns.