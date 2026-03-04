Expand / Collapse search
U.S.

Boat trailer crashes over center median on busy California freeway, driver doesn't stop

One driver said she had 'seconds to respond' as the boat flew across the freeway

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
A runaway boat was seen flying across a California highway on March 1, narrowly missing vehicles as it went over several lanes and the median.

The incident occurred on Sunday at around 5:30 p.m. on the 91 Freeway in Bellflower, Calif., in southeast Los Angeles County. California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the boat, which appeared to have detached from a U-Haul trailer, crossed the eastbound lanes before flying over the median. No injuries were reported.

"I'm driving, and I'm looking, and I'm like, 'There is an expletive boat!'" Cassandra Sorrell told KABC-TV. "I had seconds to respond. I mean, it was surreal."

Boat goes over freeway

A boat flew across several lanes of traffic on a California freeway. (KTTV)

Sorrell told KABC that she braced herself "very, very tightly for impact" and that she was "certain I was going to hit the boat." She told the outlet that she suffered whiplash and that her Tesla was slightly damaged.

Boat on a highway

A runaway boat crossed several lanes of traffic on a California freeway. No injuries were reported. (KTTV)

DRIVER OF U-HAUL TRUCK THAT ENTERED IRAN PROTEST CROWD SPEAKS OUT: 'ALL I WANT IS PEACE'

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that each year 730 people are killed and another 17,000 are injured because of objects in the road. The agency said that 81% of the crashes involve unsecured loads on passenger vehicles.

NHTSA recommends drivers hauling cargo to tie it down with rope, netting or straps, and for large cargo, it is advised that the objects be tied directly to one's vehicle or trailer. Additionally, NHTSA suggests drivers consider covering the entire load with a sturdy tarp or netting. The agency warns against loading "excessive amounts of cargo" and asks that drivers double-check to ensure their cargo is secure.

Boat on freeway

Several drivers narrowly avoided being hit by a runaway boat that crossed a California freeway. (KTTV)

All 50 states and Washington, D.C., have laws about unsecured loads. NHTSA says "drivers are always responsible for safe operation of their vehicle," which includes properly securing cargo.

"Violation of unsecured-load laws carry state-specific penalties with fines up to $5,000," NHTSA warns.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.
