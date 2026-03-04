Mother mauled to death in savage dog attack while shielding 5-year-old son

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Arizona mother of two was mauled to death by three dogs in a horrific attack while protecting her son outside her mother’s Southern California home.

Emily Panuco, 26, of Parker, Arizona, traveled to her mother’s house in Big River with her 5-year-old son to visit a litter of puppies on Feb. 27, the Colorado River Sheriff’s Department said in a press release .

The week-old puppies, which belonged to Panuco’s mother, were in a cardboard box near the front door. Three adult dogs — including the litter’s mother — were also on the property.

As Panuco’s son approached the box to pet the puppies, police said all three adult dogs lunged at the young child.

Panuco subsequently jumped in and attempted to shield her son from the attack, according to police.

Tragically, Panuco sustained numerous bite wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene despite lifesaving efforts.

Her 5-year-old son suffered two severe bites and was transported to a local hospital, before he was later released.

AUSTRALIAN BOY FIGHTING FOR LIFE AFTER SHARK ATTACK, RESCUED BY FRIENDS IN SYDNEY HARBOR WATERS

The three adult dogs were subsequently taken into custody by local animal control and later euthanized, police said.

Following the horrific incident, Panuco’s loved ones mourned the death of their loved one while remembering her life.

"Emily was a devoted mother who worked at the CRITT library, where she touched the lives of many children and families," a GoFundMe created to cover funeral costs and family living expenses read. "Her love for her own family was evident in everything she did, and her absence leaves a tremendous void."

FLORIDA BOY, 8, 'MALICIOUSLY MAULED' TO DEATH BY DOGS HE STOPPED TO PET WHILE OUT RIDING HIS BIKE: SHERIFF

Panuco leaves behind her husband and two young children, according to the fundraiser.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Colorado River Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.