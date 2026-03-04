Expand / Collapse search
©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Mother mauled to death in savage dog attack while shielding 5-year-old son

Emily Panuco was visiting her mother's Southern California home when the dogs lunged at her child near a litter of puppies

Julia Bonavita
An Arizona mother of two was mauled to death by three dogs in a horrific attack while protecting her son outside her mother’s Southern California home. 

Emily Panuco, 26, of Parker, Arizona, traveled to her mother’s house in Big River with her 5-year-old son to visit a litter of puppies on Feb. 27, the Colorado River Sheriff’s Department said in a press release

The week-old puppies, which belonged to Panuco’s mother, were in a cardboard box near the front door. Three adult dogs — including the litter’s mother — were also on the property.

As Panuco’s son approached the box to pet the puppies, police said all three adult dogs lunged at the young child.

Arizona mother Emily Panuco.

Emily Panuco was mauled to death by three dogs while visiting her mother’s house in Big River, California on Feb. 27, 2026, according to the Colorado River Sheriff’s Department.  (Emily Ann/Facebook)

Panuco subsequently jumped in and attempted to shield her son from the attack, according to police. 

Tragically, Panuco sustained numerous bite wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene despite lifesaving efforts. 

Her 5-year-old son suffered two severe bites and was transported to a local hospital, before he was later released.

Arizona mother Emily Panuco.

Emily Panuco was killed by three dogs after she jumped in to protect her young son during the attack, according to the Colorado River Sheriff’s Department. (Emily Ann/Facebook)

The three adult dogs were subsequently taken into custody by local animal control and later euthanized, police said.

Following the horrific incident, Panuco’s loved ones mourned the death of their loved one while remembering her life. 

"Emily was a devoted mother who worked at the CRITT library, where she touched the lives of many children and families," a GoFundMe created to cover funeral costs and family living expenses read. "Her love for her own family was evident in everything she did, and her absence leaves a tremendous void."

Arizona mother Emily Panuco.

Emily Panuco leaves behind her husband and two young children, according to a family fundraiser. (Emily Ann/Facebook)

Panuco leaves behind her husband and two young children, according to the fundraiser. 

The Colorado River Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
