Alex Ovechkin becomes first NHL player to reach 900 goals as opposing goalie tries to hide milestone puck

NHL superstar Alex Ovechkin became the first player in the league's history to score 900 goals on Wednesday night — and then the goalie he scored on tried to hide the puck.

The Washington Capitals wing scored the historic goal against Jordan Binnington in a game against the St. Louis Blues, 2:39 into the second period.

Ovechkin was lurking in the offensive zone and was at the bottom of the right circle when he backhanded Jakob Chychrun’s rebound past a sliding Binnington, who wasn’t able to recover in time.

The bench cleared to celebrate the 40-year-old’s accomplishment, while Binnington tucked the milestone puck into his pants to try to prevent the Capitals from keeping it.

After breaking Wayne Gretzky’s career record with his 895th goal in April, Ovechkin entered this season needing three more to reach 900. After four games without one, the 40-year-old Russian ended that drought in the third period against Minnesota on Oct. 17.

Ovechkin is in the final season of his contract, and it’s a long way from here to 1,000, so this could be the final round-number goal-scoring milestone for the star forward, who has won three MVPs and led the league in goals nine times.

Ovechkin has been remarkably consistent through his career, rarely missing significant time because of injury. As a result, his milestones have been pretty evenly spaced, although it did take a little longer to go from 800 to 900.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.