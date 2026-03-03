Metal detector scans front yard of Savannah Guthrie’s missing mother as sister to get car back

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TUCSON, Ariz. — Two podcasters, one equipped with a metal detector, scanned a roadside easement at the Tucson home of missing Nancy Guthrie on Tuesday as three unidentified men worked inside.

Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie, is believed to have been abducted from her Tucson home in the early hours of Feb. 1.

The two groups of people were not believed to be connected — and the latter likely had permission from her family to go inside the home. They did not comment on their way out.

The pair with the metal detector remained at the scene for hours after sweeping the front of the property. They were also part of a group that organized a volunteer search of the neighborhood last month, which authorities said had yielded nothing of evidentiary value.

Carrying the metal detector, a garden spade and a vinyl brush, they said they were looking for any jewelry or other small items that could have been dropped during the crime.

"We didn’t find anything, but we’re just trying to do as much as we can without trespassing," Alex Zabel, a Tucson resident who has been volunteering in the search for Guthrie since Feb. 2, told Fox News Digital. Zabel and his volunteer partner, a female searcher who asked to stay anonymous, said the "powerful" device they used could detect 15 feet underground.

Zabel said he remains hopeful that the Tucson community can come together and help find Guthrie.

"They say it takes a village. We could use all these searchers," he told Fox News Digital.

Separately, a spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff’s Department told Fox News Digital that a vehicle belonging to Nancy’s older daughter, Annie, was in the process of being returned to the family weeks after investigators took it as part of the investigation.

Sheriff Chris Nanos has said Nancy’s adult children and their spouses are not suspected in the crime that led to her disappearance.

Savannah’s brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, joined the sisters to place flowers at a growing tribute near the foot of Nancy’s driveway Monday.

Authorities have not publicly identified a suspect, vehicle or any persons of interest.

Haunting Nest doorbell camera video shows a masked man on Nancy Guthrie's front steps around the time of her abduction. He is described as being of average height and build and was wearing a black Ozark Trail backpack.

A combined reward for information that leads to Nancy's recovery from the FBI, local authorities and the Guthrie family stands at over $1 million. It has not yet been claimed.

Savannah is asking anyone with information to dial 1-800-CALL-FBI.