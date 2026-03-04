Minnesota police sergeant, father of two, dies suddenly after brain infection

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Minnesota police sergeant and father of two died less than 24 hours after doctors diagnosed him with a brain infection, leaving behind a young family and a stunned community.

Sgt. Cody Siebert, a K9 officer with the East Range Police Department, died Feb. 27, the department announced. He was remembered as a devoted father, loyal colleague and a fixture in the small northern Minnesota community he served.

Siebert helped launch the K9 program in Babbitt, Minnesota, alongside his police dog, Taconite, before later joining the East Range Police Department.

"Sgt. Siebert was well known for his happy-go lucky personality," the department wrote in a Facebook tribute. "It was best said that if you couldn't get along with Cody, it was your fault."

"The hole left by Sgt. Siebert's passing will be impossible to fill," the department added.

A GoFundMe page launched by Siebert’s family has raised more than $107,000 as of Tuesday evening. He is survived by his life partner, Karen Blais, and their two sons, ages 1 and 2.

"To know Cody was to have a friend. He had a rare gift for connection — if you crossed paths with him, you knew you were in for a genuine conversation. He truly enjoyed people, and his absence leaves a void in our community that will be felt by many," his family wrote on the fundraising page.

Blais told The Minnesota Star Tribune that Siebert woke up last week suffering from a headache that had begun the day before. He was hospitalized, and doctors determined that an infection in his nasal passage had spread to his brain, according to the newspaper.

"He loved people — being in that position and being able to help people in general," his brother Brandon Siebert, told the outlet. "Not just getting the bad guys, going to the school, checking in with people."

The tragedy comes just months after another loss in the extended family. According to the Star Tribune, Siebert’s sister-in-law, Alyssa Siebert, died last October from a brain aneurysm.

"We’re in a déjà vu of an unusual situation," said his other sister-in-law, Ashley Siebert. "They both helped others the whole time. They were both great people. They’ve done more than most 30-year-olds have accomplished in their lives."

Like his sister-in-law, Siebert donated his organs, the newspaper reported.

Mesabi East Schools also paid tribute, remembering Siebert as someone who saw the potential in every student.

"The impact he had on our students and staff cannot be measured. He wasn’t just our K9 officer, he was a mentor, a role model, a friend, and a steady, positive presence in our Giants community," the school district wrote.